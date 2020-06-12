Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Awards $185,600 in Scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Florida entering the second phase of reopening businesses and its economy, high school seniors across the state are hopeful they will be on college campuses this fall. Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, college costs are top-of-mind: There's help from Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Inc., which has awarded scholarships to 132 well-deserving young people living in communities throughout the state.

A not-for-profit corporation established by the state Realtor association, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. provides real estate-related educational scholarships. The Foundation's Board of Directors awarded $185,600 in scholarships to help pay for higher education expenses for 132 young people in the 2020-2021 school year. All recipients are Florida residents and will be attending community colleges, four-year universities, graduate programs or law schools, both in state and out-of-state. Some students wish to pursue careers in real estate.

"Over the past decade, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Student Scholarship Program has helped 1,189 young people realize their dreams for the future by continuing their education," said Sharon Voss, chairman of Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. "Florida Realtors has awarded a total of $1,739,400 in scholarships, providing much-needed financial support to these students and their families. These scholarships serve as an investment in the future, and Florida Realtors feels privileged to give back to our communities by helping these deserving young people."

Scholarship recipients are enrolled at institutions of higher learning throughout the state, such as the University of Florida, Florida State University, University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, University of North Florida, Florida Southern College, Florida Atlantic University, Stetson University and Florida Gulf Coast University, as well as other colleges throughout the U.S., including Yale University, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Arizona State University, George Washington University and the U.S. Air Force Academy, to name a few. A variety of criteria was considered for successful applicants including academic achievements, financial need, relationship to the Realtor family and contributions to family, school and community.

