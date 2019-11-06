Florida residents will be heading out to the Gulf Saturday, November 16th

"New, dockable, waterfront properties are becoming extinct around here. There is very little acreage on the market. I've been buying and selling actively in this market for over 35 years. You can't touch these prices for this kind of private acreage on the water; and getting dock permits is a longshot anymore. The only reason this came about now, is because it was tied up in a family trust for decades. This would have been developed years ago." said Terry Clayton, the managing partner of Florida Land Sales, LLC, the group behind this offering. Since the property was preserved for so long in a natural state, the woods are dramatic with massive oaks and towering palms. It has an "original Florida," feel that is hard to find outside of public parks.

New County Maintained Paved Roads

No Monthly HOA Dues

Nicely Wooded with Granddaddy Oaks

High Speed Internet

Florida's Nature Coast

Easy Drive to Tampa

Minutes to Crystal River Florida

World Famous Fresh and Salt Water Fishing

Deep Water Dockable

Bring Your Own Builder

No Time Frame to Build

The surrounding area draws visitors from all over the country. Crystal River and Homosassa Springs are famous for snorkeling and Scalloping. Much of the region is forever- wild parkland, honeycombed with hiking trails and waterways. There are beaches and coastal towns lined with shops and restaurants to explore and fun community festivals; and on any given day, you'll find people gathering along the water's edge. Watching sunsets is practically a local sport.

