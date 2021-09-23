Florida Southern College Names Dr. Lori Rakes as The Nina B. Hollis Chair In Education

"Dr. Rakes is the epitome of a committed and enthusiastic educator," Florida Southern College President Anne B. Kerr said. "Her impressive career as a teacher, professor, and outstanding mentor of future teachers makes her an ideal choice for this prestigious honor. We are gratified to carry forth the legacy of Nina B. Hollis and her interest in children's education through this endowed professorship that she and her husband, Mr. William Hollis, generously funded to invest in collegiate academic quality."

Rakes, who is currently an Associate Professor of Education with Florida Southern, began her teaching career in Polk County at Bethune Elementary in 1985. Since then, Rakes has earned numerous awards and implemented creative, hands-on teaching practices in the classroom.

Rakes is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction focused on Elementary Education, and has been teaching at Florida Southern since 2010. She earned her National Board Teacher Certification in 2005 and was selected as the school representative for Teacher of the Year in 2001 and 2011. Her current research interests include teacher education and the transfer of coursework knowledge to clinical practice.

"Through her legacy, Nina B. Hollis conveys the importance of a high quality education for all learners," Rakes said. "I am honored to be named the Nina B. Hollis Endowed Chair at Florida Southern College. I have committed my professional life to the field of education and was a classroom teacher for 23 years. I brought my passion for teaching to the School of Education to mentor and support others who aspire to contribute to the development of children and make a difference in their lives. As the Nina B. Hollis Endowed Chair, I look forward to carrying on the excellence in teaching and learning in the School of Education at Florida Southern College and inspiring and motivating preservice teachers, as well as my colleagues, in their own pedagogical innovations and pursuits."

The Nina B. Hollis Chair in Education was established in 1992, and is given by the William M. and Nina B. Hollis Foundation.

"The announcement of Dr. Rakes' appointment demonstrates Florida Southern's commitment to delivering a top-notch educational and mentoring experience for our students," said Dr. Brad Hollingshead, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Southern.

