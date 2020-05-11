Florida State Records Offers a COVID-19 Page Using Local Government Statistics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida.StateRecords.org began covering breaking news and statistics related to the coronavirus outbreak, which first emerged in China in late 2019. Many news organizations use statistics from the World Health Organization and studies conducted independently by universities NGOs, but StateRecords is committed to only utilizing statistics and numbers reported by the Florida government.

While COVID-19 continues to spread in the United States, the webpage believes that utilizing information reported by non-profit organizations and universities can easily lead to inconsistencies and bias, and state government public records are the most accurate and reliable source of information. StateRecords is limiting bias and inconsistencies in the hopes of avoiding these inconsistencies and remaining impartial, which keeps people safe and informed while going about daily life.

"There is a lot of uncertainty in the reporting happening for the coronavirus, and it can be difficult to know who to trust," said a spokesperson from the website. "We're getting our number directly from public records from the organizations responsible for keeping their citizens safe and their economy operational. We're not interested in political bias or personal agendas like a lot of other organizations seem to be. For us, the truth is in the numbers, and our numbers are from the people who know what they actually are."

StateRecords launched the COVID-19 datapage on April 1 and has continued updating statistics and breaking news related to the coronavirus outbreak using public Florida state records. According to the webpage, the aim in launching this project was to create a way for residents to access information related to their state in a way that's reliable and easily understood.

Florida.StateRecords.org is a web page that reports on Florida public records, not just limited to coronavirus. This webpage also offers information on public records, court records, and other vital statistics about the state. It can be used as a resource to gain knowledge and receive advice about how to access state records along with methods to avoid.

Media Contact:

Lauren Wilson

Florida State Records

[email protected]

(850) 204-9531

SOURCE Florida State Records

Related Links

http://Florida.StateRecords.org

