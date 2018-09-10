Florida Tech Continuing Education Launches CVD, ANS Testing Course

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Institute of Technology, in conjunction with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, will offer participating medical providers a Continuing Medical Education (CME)-accredited course for cardiovascular disease and autonomic nervous system testing.

The course, which includes clinical, scientific and billing-related curriculum, is a distance-learning course that allows qualified providers to participate on their own schedules and provides proctored exams for each of the six modules followed by a final exam.

The University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. The University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine designates this live activity for a maximum of 6 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

Accepted participants will be instructed on the proper testing protocols, evaluation, management and Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code billing processes for the testing according to Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidelines.

The specific tests covered as part of this six-module course are: heart rate variability, pulse wave velocity, and sudomotor function testing on a functional and dynamic basis.

The instructor is Mehmet Kaya, assistant professor in Florida Tech's Department of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering and Sciences.

This is the only course of its kind at this time and includes comprehensive material taught by some of the most noted and published instructors on the subject matter. Join the elite group of providers who offer noninvasive testing for heart rate variability, pulse wave velocity and sudomotor function by participating in this instructional series.

Applicants for the course must pass a rigorous pre-requisite exam and be accepted into the course through online application. This on-demand, self-paced course is being offered starting Tuesday, Sept. 4. For more information, please email Cindy Schmitt in the Continuing Education Office at Florida Tech at learning@fit.edu.

