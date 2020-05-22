Florida Technical College Announces Healthcare Heroes Scholarship for Aspiring Healthcare Students

The Healthcare Heroes Scholarship offers a new incentive for students considering pursuing a career in the healthcare field. The Allied Health program offers an opportunity for students of all levels, from diploma to bachelor's, to gain experience and skillsets for a variety of roles including administrative, clinical and management.

"This pandemic has further emphasized the importance of our frontline healthcare workers and the essential role they play in our community," said Florida Technical College President, Dr. James Michael Burkett. "FTC has created this scholarship to encourage members of our community who may have been on the fence in deciding to pursue a healthcare career, and hopefully, in light of the current situation, motivate them to make a difference."

The Allied Health program is offered throughout the state of Florida at the Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Deland, Cutler Bay and Pembroke Pines campuses. The program offers a variety of different levels including diplomas for Medical Assistant Technicians and Medical Billing and Coding Specialists, an Associate's for a Medical Billing and Coding Specialist and a Bachelor's in Allied Health Management.

With over 2.5 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and over 27,000 in the state of Florida, now more than ever we recognize the importance of our frontline workers. The medical industry was already facing a global shortage in medical professionals, and the pandemic has simply brought light to that situation. FTC students interested in the Allied Health programs are encouraged to apply for the scholarship to assist with alleviating any financial concern in participating.

To qualify for the Healthcare Heroes Scholarship applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be enrolled in one of FTC's Allied Health Programs with a start date of June 1, 2020

Must remain continuously enrolled in that Diploma, Associate, or Bachelor's degree program until completion

Maintain a satisfactory academic progress

Be current on all financial obligations to FTC

To request more information, please visit: http://www.ftccolleges.com/HealthCareHeroes-scholarship.php. All completed applications must be submitted to the Financial Aid Department prior to the start of the program. The awardees will receive up to $7200 for bachelor degree programs, up to $3600 for associate degree programs, and up to $1800 for diploma programs. The scholarship funds will be in the form of a retroactive disbursement of $600 per term up to the maximum amount awarded, not to exceed the amount of tuition and fees that was to be financed by debt and charged to the student for the applicable program, after first applying any other financial assistance.

About Florida Technical College: Founded in 1982 to provide private, post-secondary education in specialized fields, Florida Technical College is an academic unit of National University College (NUC), which is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), 3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (267) 284-5000. MSCHE is a regional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. FTC offers associate and bachelor's degrees and diploma programs in a range of professions, including healthcare, construction trades, computer networking, culinary arts, and cosmetology. FTC campuses are located in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Tampa, DeLand, Pembroke Pines, and Cutler Bay. Program availability varies by campus. For graduation rates, median debt of students who completed the program, and other important information, please visit www.ftccollege.edu/disclosures.html.

Contact:

María Isabel Sanquírico

[email protected]

(813)-420-2922

SOURCE Florida Technical College

