Florida Treatment Center Acquires License to Treat Primary Mental Health

Located in West Palm Beach, Beachway, will provide high quality and innovative care to address a variety of mental health issues. Beachway intends to offer a path towards healing through a multi-disciplinary team approach including combining evidence-based therapeutic interventions with medication management. According to Heather Baker-Carr, Beachway's program director, "Each member of the treatment team works together to gain an understanding of the whole person – biological, social, and spiritual – to create an individualized treatment plan."

Mental health issues can disrupt people's lives in a myriad of ways that impair their ability to function in major life areas including work and relationships. Those that struggle with mental health issues often withdraw from community. Beachway Therapy Center's goal is to treat the whole person through the healing of the mind, body, and spirit.

Beachway also remains committed to recognizing the impact of mental health on the family system. The Beachway program fully engages Family in the healing process through education and therapeutic support. The goal is to repair relationships and create healthy lifestyle choices.

Community Served:

Beachway works with adults struggling with mental health to examine all aspects of the individual – psychological, spiritual, social, and biological. We strive to fully understand each person's unique challenges and facilitate healing through a multi-disciplinarian approach. Our medical and clinical team are involved in all levels of your care from intake to discharge.

Beachway therapists are trained to work with those suffering from mental health including the following list of psychological diagnoses.

Depression

Anxiety, including social anxiety or generalized anxiety disorder

Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Bipolar disorder

Personality disorders, including narcissistic personality disorder and borderline personality disorder

Suicidality

Addictions and substance use disorder

Family issues or strain

Loneliness

Grief and loss

Phase of life issues

SOURCE Beachway Therapy Center

Related Links

https://www.beachway.com

