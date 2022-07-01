TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran or person in Florida or anywhere in the USA who had routine exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982 and who has just recently been diagnosed with lung cancer to please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 to discuss financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars as the representatives at Danziger & De Llano are always happy to discuss. https://meso.dandell.com

Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer Asbestos Lung Cancer Compensation

According to the Advocate, "Most people who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982 and who have just been diagnosed with lung cancer are unaware the $30 billion dollar- asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. To get compensated it is incredibly important that a person like this recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work in the 1960s, 1970s or early 1980s as the amazing legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano is always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad and their lung cancer is recent please make a brief list related to how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982 and call the legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. https://meso.dandell.com

The Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos now living in Florida include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Most people who are diagnosed in Florida were probably exposed to asbestos in the Northeast or Midwest. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://meso.dandell.com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate