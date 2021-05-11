Floridannn.com Net Lease Platform Attracting Real Estate Investors from High Tax States Relocating to Florida for Tax Savings

NAPLES, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving real estate investments to Florida can save investors in high tax states like California, New Jersey and New York a substantial amount in state taxes. Florida nnn properties are in great demand as investors from high tax states with high tax rates have grown weary of paying expensive prices. They recognize investing in Florida as a profitable alternative to remaining in high tax states where tax rates have become a burden.

Income Realty Advisors Inc. specializes in Florida NNN Properties For Sale

Florida nnn properties are considerably appealing and investors are migrating to Florida in record numbers to buy Florida income properties. Properties with national credit tenants and long-term leases with little or no management required are ideal for out of state investors. Well known tenants like 7-Eleven, Walgreens, CVS, Chipotle, McDonald's, Chick Fil-A, Starbucks, Pollo Tropical, and Chase Bank are popular among investors.

Patrick Moorton, a Florida commercial real estate expert and President of Income Realty Advisors is offering advice on why location must be a factor of smart long-term strategy for high earners and those with income property. "Taxes are among the biggest expenses retirees face, especially those who depend on earned income," said Moorton. "Reinvesting in a tax-friendly state, like Florida, is a long-term wealth-building and wealth-keeping strategy that all investors in income producing real estate must consider seriously."

About Income Realty Advisors Inc.:

Florida based commercial real estate Brokerage Company Income Realty Advisors Inc. operates the Floridannn.com net lease investment platform. The firm specializes in buying and selling single tenant net lease properties with national credit tenants to 1031 exchange buyers and investors. Clients include: Real Estate Developers of Publix, Whole Foods, CVS, 7-Eleven, TD Bank, Chase Bank, Real Estate Investment Trusts and High Net worth Individuals.

Contact:

Patrick J Moorton

President

Income Realty Advisors Inc.

(239)-272-1640

[email protected]

https://floridannn.com

Licensed Florida Brokers CQ1043000

SOURCE Florida NNN

Related Links

https://floridannn.com

