Florida's Bureau of Public Health Laboratories Selects MedicsPremier from Advanced Data Systems for Comprehensive Billing, Financial, and Data Analytics Requirements

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Department of Health's Bureau of Public Health Laboratories has selected the MedicsPremier system from Advanced Data Systems Corp. (ADS) to handle the Bureau's extensive billing, financial, and reporting requirements. The Bureau will deploy MedicsPremier on their servers in Jacksonville.

Thousands of claims daily from across the entire state's public health laboratories will be processed through MedicsPremier. The Bureau is discontinuing its current system as inadequate for the volume of claims now needed, and the much more extensive reporting they require.

Jennifer Martin, Administrative Services Director, Florida Department of Health, Bureau of Public Health Laboratories, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection, said, "The system we were using for years became obsolete. We needed a solution that would be up to the tasks at hand from a vendor with laboratory experience who could accommodate a rapid data conversion and deployment. We found both in MedicsPremier and ADS."

Jim O'Neill, ADS National Director of Laboratory Sales, said, "We met with Ms. Martin and her team who provided a Bureau overview. After performing a needs analysis, MedicsPremier was presented and reviewed. The Bureau's team was impressed with both MedicsPremier and our expertise in automating laboratories. A system configuration was created, which included an interface to the Bureau's LIS, their data conversion requirements, an initial implementation/deployment schedule, and a training syllabus. We look forward to working with the Bureau, and in having MedicsPremier optimize and drive their revenue and productivity."

MedicsPremier features and options include a comprehensive mobility platform, a nearly 100% success rate on first-attempt laboratory clearinghouse claims, comprehensive laboratory-specific revenue cycle management, and financial and operational reporting including analytics, KPIs, and dashboards. The system is designed for any laboratory specialty or specialties including genetic, molecular, clinical, toxicology, pathology, and esoteric. MedicsPremier can be deployed locally on the laboratory's server or securely in the ADS cloud.

About the Florida Department of Health's Bureau of Public Health Laboratories: Our mission is to contribute to a healthier FL by providing diagnostic screening, monitoring, reference, research, and emergency public health laboratory services to county health departments and other official agencies, physicians, hospitals and private laboratories. The Bureau is also charged with protecting the public health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of FL from the hazards of improper performance of environmental laboratory tests through regulating environmental laboratories. Click here to see more about the BPHL.

About ADS and MedicsPremier (MP): Excellent for genetics/molecular/pathology/clinical/toxicology/esoteric laboratories, MP's features/options support a nearly 100% success rate on 1st attempt clearinghouse claims, eligibility verifications, EOB reconciliations, NCCI edits, claim tracking, denial management/proactive denial alerts, and a Rules Engine for ensuring claims are maximized without over-coding. It also supports PAMA and financial/operational analytics, KPIs, and dashboards. MP is deployable on the cloud or the laboratory's server; it can be integrated with virtually any LIS. ADS has been providing healthcare automation since 1977. MedicsRCM from ADSRCM is ideal if comprehensive revenue cycle management services are preferred.

