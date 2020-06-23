Florida's Premier Gourmet Food And Beverage Caterer, Potions In Motion, Taps The Gab Group As Agency Of Record

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmet catering specialists, Potions in Motion, has appointed award-winning brand specialists The Gab Group as PR agency of record. Owned and operated by husband and wife entrepreneurial team, Jason and Tara Savino, the Boca Raton-based business is a trusted source for events large or small. Through local and national public relations, The Gab Group will showcase Potions in Motion as Florida's top choice for flawless event execution.

"Whether you're throwing the party of the century or a simple lunch meeting, Potions in Motion is the area's top caterer synonymous with artistic modernity and bespoke menu excellence," says The Gab Group Founder and CEO Michelle Soudry. "Providing the best of the best in terms of food and beverage and staffing, you can leave the work to Potions in Motion and enjoy the event, knowing you're in the best hands possible."

As part of their commitment to making the pivot during the COVID pandemic, Potions in Motion introduced wildly popular affordable delivery boxes at their sister site, www.DinnersinMotion.com including Mother's Day in a Box, Father's Day in a Box, curated Craft Cocktail Boxes, Family Movie Night packages along with Dive in Movie packages.

Potions in Motion offers five categories of mobile services: gourmet food catering, premium beverage and bar services, liquor and beverage promotions, portable bar manufacturer, and small/large format wholesale printing. In addition to its creative chefs, the company's team of bartenders, wait staff and servers are trained and safety-certified to accommodate any event including weddings, tradeshows, charitable functions or themed parties. A 10,000 square-foot facility housing a state-of-the-art prep kitchen and print shop can be found inside the Boca Raton headquarters.

Potions in Motion services Florida, from Vero Beach to Key West as well the Fort Meyers metropolitan area on the West Coast. Additional satellite offices are located in Chicago, New York City and North Carolina.

About The Gab Group

Founded in 2004 by PR visionary Michelle Soudry, The Gab Group is recognized for award-winning brand communications specializing in local and national product, service, celebrity, hospitality and lifestyle accounts. Consistently ranked a Top PR and Branding Agency, the agency's broad scope of services includes brand-focused PR, strategic marketing, hospitality consulting services and exceptional special events. For more information, visit www.thegabgroup.com.

