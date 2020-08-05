Florida's Space Coast: The Great Space Coast Road Trip

Day 1, Titusville: Explore the past and future of space exploration at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. They're committed to creating a Trusted Space for guests and while a few exhibits are still closed, you'll get a free ticket to return in 2021 to experience them. On your way to dinner, make time to stroll through the Astronaut Walk of Fame. Grab a meal at the iconic Dixie Crossroads or head to Shiloh's Steak and Seafood for a beautiful view of the Indian River Lagoon and NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building. If you have an RV, make reservations at Jetty Park or Canaveral National Seashore.

Day 2, Beaches: With 72 miles of beaches, you're sure to find somewhere to relax. We're known as the East Coast Surfing Capital for a reason! Start off in Cocoa Beach by visiting Ron Jon Surf Shop and the Cocoa Beach Surf Company. Buy a swimsuit, take surfing lessons, and rent a board. Don't forget to pose with Kelly Slater's statue! Stroll down the Cocoa Beach Pier for more shopping and food while watching the waves. Please be aware that Cocoa Beach and Satellite have issued mask mandates. If you're interested in deep sea fishing, Port Canaveral has plenty of charters available. RV camping can be found at Palm Shores RV Park and Wickham Park.

Day 3, Melbourne/Palm Bay: Start off your day at the Brevard Zoo, where you can kayak through Expedition Africa and past giraffes. Plan ahead as they are using timed entry and require face coverings. Take your lunch out to one of the Brevard County Parks along the Indian River Lagoon, the most biologically diverse estuary in North America. Visit Bass Pro Shop in Palm Bay and charter a fishing trip from one of our many fantastic captains. Stroll through Downtown Melbourne for more great dining and nightlife. Head to Sebastian Inlet State Park to park your RV and call it a night. Enjoy the park in the morning before leaving on your next adventure.

"Whether you add an extra day to an existing trip, or decide to explore all the Space Coast has to offer as a trip on its own, there's opportunities for memories across the area," says Peter Cranis, Executive Director of Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism. To plan your trip and find more information about safety precautions, visit our website. There's Space for You Here.

About Florida's Space Coast

Florida's Space Coast is a family-friendly destination located 45 minutes east of Orlando and encompasses Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and the Beaches, Port Canaveral, Titusville, Palm Bay and Viera. It's home to the world's second-busiest cruise port and 72 miles of beaches (the longest stretch in the state), as well as 190,000 acres of wetlands and waterways full of habitat found nowhere else. Florida's Space Coast is home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where rockets still soar into orbit. For more information, contact Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism at (877) 572-3224 or visit http https://www.visitspacecoast.com.

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism