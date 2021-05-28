Florida's Sports Coast Attracts Pro Draft Event

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Tampa Bay Pro Combine, presented by Florida's Sports Coast, will be held on June 3-5, 2021 at the AdventHealth Sports Arena at the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County. This groundbreaking pre-draft event will showcase more than 40 college draft eligible men's basketball players from around the nation hoping to make it into the NBA and competing to prove themselves in front of basketball decision-makers.

ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla and Matt Babcock, an NBA Draft analyst for Basketballnews.com, lead the player selection committee. Both will be in attendance during the event, evaluating and getting to know the players.

"This is an event that will prove to be very helpful to prospects as they look to begin their professional basketball careers," Babcock said. "There are a lot of great people involved in setting up the event and the Tampa Bay area and Florida's Sports Coast is beautiful. In addition to being productive for players, agents, and teams from a business standpoint, I think the event will be a lot of fun, too."

The three-day event will feature drills, games, athletic testing and measurements, an exciting 3-point shootout, dunk contest, and game play. This event will give college and international basketball players a fighting chance to be noticed by scouts and managers and realize their dream of playing in the NBA. It will also be one of the most exciting tourist events of the summer season.

"The Tampa Bay Pro Combine is a tremendous opportunity for our destination as we work to solidify Florida's Sports Coast as the premier sports destination within the state," said Adam Thomas, Pasco County Tourism Director. "The level of talent participating in the Combine shows we're capable of hosting not only youth amateur sporting events but also the best in national talent. We're thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for this event and look forward to working with this amazing team for future events here on Florida's Sports Coast."

The economic tourism impact for Pasco County, also known as Florida's Sports Coast, is projected to exceed hundreds of room nights and thousands of dollars in restaurant and shopping revenue.

"I'm thrilled to welcome the Tampa Bay Pro Combine Presented by Florida's Sports Coast to our community," Pasco County Commissioner and Tourist Development Council Chairman Mike Moore said. "Our tourism industry has grown significantly in the last few years since re-branding as Florida's Sports Coast and I'm excited for people from all over the country to visit Pasco County. I know the players will enjoy showcasing their skills at a premier facility in the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County."

For tickets to the Tampa Bay Pro Combine visit the event's online portal at www.tampabayprocombine.com.

About Tampa Bay Pro Combine

The Tampa Bay Pro Combine, presented by Florida's Sorts Coast, is a pre-draft basketball event founded by Darryl Hepburn, owner of DH Athletics and Consulting and former Fairmont State University player; Rashaad Ubah, a former sports agent who played for California Irvine and Chaminade University; and Carolynn Smith-Jones, owner of Seven Marketing + PR, a national PR and marketing firm and former NCAA Women's Basketball player and emcee of the past 4 NCAA Women's Final Fours. The annual event brings pro basketball hopefuls from around the country to the Tampa Bay area and provides a platform for them to gain exposure with NBA scouts and GMs. For more information, visit www.tampabayprocombine.com.

About Florida's Sports Coast

Florida's Sports Coast— offers travelers the chance to score once-in-a-lifetime memories with thrilling athletic opportunity. Home to 742 square miles of rolling green hills, scenic coastlines, countless amateur sports venues and complexes, picturesque trails and rich culture, this active destination offers game-changing experiences for everyone to enjoy— all situated on the beloved Gulf of Mexico. Paying homage to its sports roots, the destination's tagline, "Let's Play!" celebrates the active traveler, adventurous family, avid angler and lively local in an approachable and spirited way. Most notably known for being home to the largest hockey complex in the Southeast US, which acted as the Olympic training center for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the destination has redefined the recreational retreat and serves up endless fun for adventure seekers. To learn more about Florida's Sports Coast, visit the DMO's website www.FLSportsCoast.com or engage with the destination on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @FLSportsCoast. Let's Play!

SOURCE Tampa Bay Pro Combine

