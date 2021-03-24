Florists Industry | BizVibe Adds New Florist Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
Mar 24, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their florists category offering. Users can browse high-quality company profiles, allowing them to discover 8,000+ florist companies, spanning across 100+ countries, which are categorized into six products and services.
Gain access to BizVibe company profiles. Discover Companies for Free
Companies listed under this NAICS classification are defined as being primarily engaged in retailing cut flowers, floral arrangements, and/or potted plants purchased from others. The establishments within this industry group tend to prepare the floral arrangements they sell. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with florist companies from all over the world.
What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?
The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business. Get started for free
Discover Companies in the Retail Trade Industry
BizVibe lists florists as a part of their retail trade industry. This industry contains 27 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. These profiles are segmented into the following categories:
- Clothing Stores
- Health and Personal Care Stores
- Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
- Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores
- Automotive Parts, Accessories, and Tire Stores
View all retail trade categories
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
Contact
BizVibe
Jesse Maida
Email: [email protected]
+1 855-897-5880
Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article