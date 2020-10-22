Flourish Holdings, LLC Launches New Axis™ 'Hemp In A Cap' Product Line With Vessl™technology

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flourish Holdings, LLC announces its launch of an innovative, healthy, and delicious line of Hemp-infused beverages. The company has developed an initial product line of four (4) Hemp-infused beverages: Tropical Berry Daiquiri, Strawberry Daiquiri, Lemon Drop Daiquiri and Mighty Mango Daiquiri. Each beverage was developed by the company's CEO, Ja-nice Johnson, and is a proprietary blend of flavors infused with Hemp Isolate to create a refreshing 25mg healthy and tasty beverage.

"Every sip is a tribute to those surviving, fighting, or anyone lost to illness or disease," says CEO Ja-nice Johnson who created the product line in loving honor of her mother Rene'e Johnson - a Cancer Fighter.

Axis™ 'Hemp in a Cap' is a 6oz Hemp beverage that holds and protects 25mg of hemp extract and flavor to provide the best natural-flavor, ready-to-drink Hemp cocktail. No sugars, no calories, packed with electrolytes, B & C Vitamins and Zinc to rehydrate and boost your immune system.

Where to buy: https://twisttoaxis.com/

Innovation Powered by VesslTechnologyTM

Flourish Holdings, LLC has adopted the Vessl™Technology to use on its Axis™ Hemp in a Cap beverages. Vessl™ is a patented closure that provides instant and pressurized mixing of the functional ingredients into water immediately prior to use.

By purging oxygen from the headspace and preserving the active content under pressure with the inert gas nitrogen, the Vessl Closure™ reduces or prevents degradation and eliminates the need for artificial preservatives in perishable items.

The reasons to consistently drink the Axis™ 'Hemp in a Cap' beverages are plenty:

No degradation or loss in potency

Each batch is independently tested

Accurate dosing

No mixing; Just twist and pour

Bottles are environmentally friendly

About AXIS

Axis™ was created with a goal in mind: to bring a new standard of delivering high-quality products to our customers. Our hemp beverages are quality ensured. Our current product line includes, Tropical Berry Daiquiri, Strawberry Daiquiri, Lemon Drop Daiquiri and Mighty Mango developed by the company's CEO. Axis™ beverages are the perfect mixture of flavors infused with hemp isolate to produce a tasty and refreshing drink of 25mg or more in each beverage which keeps you healthy, as well as assisting building your immune system. It's our promise to keep on working to produce healthy and tasty products for our valuable customers. Stay healthy with hemp.

The mission of Axis™ - Hemp in a Cap, is to produce premium quality hemp beverages made from cannabidiol to keep your body healthy and your immune system refreshed. Cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive molecule found in cannabis which is extracted from marijuana plants. Each beverage is a proprietary blend of flavors infused with hemp isolate to produce a tasty and refreshing cocktail of 25mg or more. Our goal is to bring one's body back into alignment through these hemp beverages under the brand name of Axis™ Hemp in a Cap - symbolizing the twist of earth axis: to align.

Hemp isolate is non-psychoactive; it doesn't make you "high", which consumers get from ingesting THC. So, these beverages provide the wellness benefits for a wide variety of health conditions like chronic pain, anxiety and depression, etc.

Contact Ja-nice Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, at (480) 882-8393 or [email protected] for further information.

About Vessl, Inc.

Vessl, Inc. (www.vesslinc.com) is a privately owned company based in Tempe, Arizona, dedicated to eliminating the disposable bottle paradigm and redefining e-commerce. Vessl™ owns the worldwide, exclusive rights to the patented Vessl™ closure and delivery device that allows the delivery of fresh ingredients without the need for artificial preservatives and protects against degradation. Vessl™ sells its Vessl™ closure for various proprietary and third-party applications around the world, including its own Tea of a Kind (www.drinkteaofakind.com), as well as its subsidiary Virdi, LLC's Kalvara brand (www.kalvara.com), and other alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, cosmetics, and household cleaner brands. Contact Daniel Montoya, Chief Operations Officer, at (949) 678-7338 or [email protected] for further information

