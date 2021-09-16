Flourish Software Receives SOC 2 Type II Report Setting the Standard for Enterprise Grade Software for Cannabis, CBD and Hemp Industry Clients Nationwide

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flourish Software, a leading enterprise seed-to-sale tracking and supply chain management software solution built for regulated cannabis, CBD, and hemp cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, is pleased to announce it has now received its System and Organization Controls for Services Organizations Type II (SOC 2 Type II) report following an independent audit conducted by Aprio, a licensed public accounting firm and certified specialist in SOC reporting. This compliance and auditing process sets Flourish apart from other technology providers in the space and is fundamental to maintaining data integrity, security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy— tenants vital to the cannabis industry.

Flourish Software

Obtaining the rigorous SOC 2 Type II report underscores Flourish's commitment to the safety and security of client data. A six-month observation period started in December after Flourish obtained SOC 2 Type I report, which certified that proper controls were in place. The certification process required observation of day-to-day operations by a third-party auditor to validate Flourish's adherence to the established security controls, systems, and policies. This certification is particularly important to publicly traded clients who must have confidence in the integrity of their critical IT infrastructure and data.

"The completion of the SOC 2 Type II certification recognizes Flourish's ongoing commitment to data integrity," says Colton Griffin, CEO of Flourish Software. "Aprio provided an external review of our operations and tested all of the systems and policies that we have in place. We sincerely appreciated the feedback and knowledge they provided. Our software enables the cannabis supply chain, and by attaining this certification, we reaffirm that we are leading the way in providing trust and security to enterprises, consumers, and patients in the industry."

"As a company that holds very private information about patient cannabis use, it is critical that we adopt the highest level of cybersecurity standards available," says Neil Hampshire, CIO at Parallel Brands. "Confirming that and sharing it with our customers differentiates us from the competition in the cannabis retail space. We could not do so if we didn't have a software partner credentialed as Flourish is under SOC 2 Type II."

About Flourish Software

Flourish Software is a leading technology provider of enterprise supply chain and inventory management software built for the cannabis, CBD, and hemp industries. Flourish currently serves cultivators, manufacturers, processors, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers. Flourish is integrated with state compliance systems, so cannabis operators remain compliant while they capture critical business data, operate more efficiently, track product from seed to sale, and leverage advanced analytics. Flourish Software was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.flourishsoftware.com/ . For other updates, visit Flourish on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

Kali Hammond, APR

Poston Communications

(404) 875-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Flourish Software