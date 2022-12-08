Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of Flow Cytometry in Identification and Diagnosis of Immune-Deficiency Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market - A Global Market and Regional: Focus on Offering, Technology, End User, Type, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market was valued at $1,653.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $5,287.4 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing burden of cancer, expansion of applications in flow cytometry for research activities, innovation in flow cytometry leading to the use of next-generation flow cytometers, and the increasing use of flow cytometry in the identification and diagnosis of immune-deficiency diseases.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market is in the developed phase. The increasing research for flow cytometry for the detection of solid tumors and the leveraging of public-private initiatives to advance R&D in the field of immunology and oncology research are some of the major opportunities in the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Offering

Products

Services

Segmentation 2: by Technology

Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

Segmentation 3: by Type

Immunology

Oncology

Segmentation 4: by Application

Translational Research

Clinical Research

Segmentation 5: by End User

Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Reference Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Segmentation 6: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Europe - Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Rest-of- Europe

- , , U.K., , , , Rest-of- Asia-Pacific - Japan , China , India , Australia , South Korea , Singapore , Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , , , , Rest-of- Latin America - Brazil , Mexico , Rest-of- Latin America

- , , Rest-of- Rest-of-the-World

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market:

Increasing Burden of Cancer is One of the Major Propelling Factors for the Innovation of Novel Technologies in Flow Cytometry

Expansion of Applications in Flow Cytometry for Research Activities Propels its Demand in the Market

Innovation in Flow Cytometry Leading to Use of Next-Generation Flow Cytometers

Increasing Use of Flow Cytometry in Identification and Diagnosis of Immune-Deficiency Diseases

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High Cost of the Products of the Flow Cytometry Equipment Restraining the Adoption of the Devices in Emerging Economies

False Negative and Positive Antibody Responses Can Hinder the Adoption of Flow Cytometry

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A (Luminex Corporation)

Enzi Biochem Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Industry Insights

3 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Technology)

4 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Offering)

5 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Application)

6 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Type)

7 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by End User)

8 Region

9 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

