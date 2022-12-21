Flow Cytometry Market worth $6.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Cytometry Market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the flow cytometry market is largely driven by the rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, growing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research activities, increasing public-private initiatives in immunology and immuno-oncology research, and rising technological advancements in flow cytometry software.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65374584

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flow Cytometry Market"

331 - Tables

37 - Figures

332 – Pages

Flow Cytometry Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 6.9 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 8.1% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Product and Service, Application, End User and Regional Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Public-private funding initiatives in stem cell research Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in flow cytometry instruments is projecting the market growth

Reagents & consumables segment held major share in flow cytometry market

Based on product & service, the flow cytometry market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, software, services, and accessories. Reagents & consumables accounted for the largest share in the flow cytometry market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing use of flow cytometry techniques in clinical & research applications.

Research application segment dominated the global flow cytometry market

Based on applications, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research, clinical, and industrial applications. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share in the global flow cytometry market. The large share of the research applications segment is mainly due to the growing adoption of flow cytometry in research activities and the increasing availability of flow cytometry services, such as cell sorting, cell cycle analysis, and apoptosis.

North America has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in flow cytometry market

Geographically, the flow cytometry market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in the global flow cytometry market. The large share of North America in the flow cytometry market is largely driven by the presence of key market players and increasing public-private initiatives for research activities. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region can be attributed to the growing pharmaceutical industry; increasing participation of emerging markets in flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure; and increasing public-private initiatives to boost advanced proteomics research in the region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=65374584

Flow Cytometry Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing incidence of HIV/AIDS and cancer Flow cytometry techniques in research activities Use of flow cytometry in regenerative medicine Growing public−private initiatives in immunology and immuno-oncology research Technological advancements in flow cytometry instruments

Restraints:

High product cost

Opportunities:

Emerging markets Public-private funding initiatives in stem cell research Adoption of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production

Challenges:

Complexities related to reagent development Shortage of well-trained and skilled professionals

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the flow cytometry market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Luminex Corporation (US). These companies have adopted organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and acquisitions, to maintain their leading positions in the flow cytometry market.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022 , BD (US) launched BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter with high-speed imaging technology that sorts cells based on visual characteristics.

, BD (US) launched BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter with high-speed imaging technology that sorts cells based on visual characteristics. In March 2022 , Beckman Coulter , Inc. (US) launched a fully automated sample preparation system (SPS) CellMek SPS, which offers on-demand processing for many sample types to help laboratories expand capabilities.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=65374584

Browse Adjacent Market: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Esoteric Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Cancer Diagnostics Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Immunofluorescence Assay Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Newborn Screening Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/flow-cytometry-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/flow-cytometry.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets