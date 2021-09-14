Flow Insurance Partners With The Chaucer Group to Bring Their Residential Flood Insurance Product to the US

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Insurance Services, the first flood insurance platform to offer multiple private flood markets in one ecosystem, today announced a new partnership with Chaucer Group. This partnership will allow digital distribution of Chaucer's new residential flood insurance product. Flow's retail agents will have the ability to quote, bind, and service Chaucer's flood insurance product on the FlowRater.

"I'm thrilled about adding Chaucer to the FlowRater," says Michael Pallas, Co-Founder at Flow Insurance Services. "Their data-driven approach, and advanced modeling make them an ideal fit for our Flood Insurance Platform. Their team has been an absolute pleasure to work with"

"Having another market on the FlowRater that can be quoted, issued, and serviced within our ecosystem gives our agents full control and helps us to deliver on our promise of being the first flood insurance platform to offer multiple bindable quotes," Abbe Sultan, Co-Founder at Flow Insurance Services, notes.

"We are excited to launch our new residential flood product through Flow," says Chance Gilliland, Head of US Property at Chaucer Group. "There is significant and growing consumer demand for flood coverage in the US and we aim to provide product and capacity to meet our customers needs."

The benefits of this new partnership include.

Competitive Residential Flood Insurance Rates

Expansion into new states

Long term growth capacity

About Flow Insurance Services. Flow Insurance is a private flood insurance program manager, surplus lines specialty broker, and creators of the FlowRater, the first digital platform that allows agents to bind quotes and service policies from multiple partners in one ecosystem.

www.flowinsurance.com

About Chaucer Group:

Chaucer are a leading specialty (re)insurance group working with brokers, coverholders and clients to protect and support business activities around the world. Our services are accessed both through Lloyd's of London and the company markets.

We are defined by an enterprising, bespoke approach to (re)insurance, enabled by the individual character, experience and imagination of our expert teams.

Chaucer is a member of the China Re Group and backed by their financial and operational resources. China Re is one of the world's largest reinsurance companies whose outstanding and comprehensive strength is rated A (excellent) by AM Best and A (strong) by S&P Global Rating.

Chaucergroup.com

Michael A. Pallas

Flow Insurance Services

925-433-0622

[email protected]

SOURCE Flow Insurance Services

Related Links

www.flowinsurance.com

