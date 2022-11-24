Flow Meter Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global flow meter market size is projected to grow by USD 3.09 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 29%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flow Meter Market 2023-2027

Global Flow Meter Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global flow meter market as a part of the electronic equipment and instruments, which covers manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The global electronic equipment and instruments market is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Technavio calculates the global electronic equipment and instruments market size by considering the revenue generated from sales of the associated information communication and technology and electronics products, equipment, and components.

Global Flow Meter Market - Five Forces

The global flow meter market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global Flow Meter Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Flow Meter Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, end-user, and region.

The industrial segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The demand for flow meters is high from the industrial segment, and it will continue to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the planned investments by prominent companies in major economies of APAC and the Middle East . The industrial segment includes water and wastewater, oil and gas, chemical, power generation, food and beverage, paper and printing, and others.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global flow meter market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global flow meter market.

Europe held 29% of the global flow meter market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Russia , Germany , Italy , France , and the UK, which are highly industrialized, will be the major contributing countries. Other European countries, such as Austria , Switzerland , and the Netherlands , are hubs for oil and gas, and chemical manufacturing segments. Moreover, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that Europe's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports will increase by over 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) by the end of 2022. This trend will necessitate adequate transportation facilities for natural gas, which, in turn, will fuel the demand for flow meters in the oil and gas industry in Europe during the forecast period.

Global Flow Meter Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The increasing applications of flow meters are driving the global flow meter market growth.

Flow meters are used for educational purposes in science and engineering programs.

Flow meters are also used in housing projects to track the amount of water used.

In addition, liquid flow meters can provide accurate results regardless of outdoor temperature, pressure, and weather conditions.

Flow meters also help control the velocity of fluids and reduce water wastage by detecting leakages in pipes.

The above benefits associated with flow meters will boost the global flow meter market during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The gradual recovery in upstream activities is a key trend in the market.

In the upstream sector, a flow meter measures each fluid as it leaves the separator and analyzes the content and the flow of oil, water, and gas on a real-time basis. Hence, the use of flow meters enables operators to improve the analysis of the contents of a reservoir.

In addition, onshore rig utilization has grown considerably in many countries over the past year, which is driving the demand for flow meters from the upstream oil and gas sector.

Thus, the growth of upstream oil and gas activities and new E&P activities will have a significant impact on the demand for flow meters across the oil and gas value chain during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuations in the prices of crude oil are challenging the global flow meter market growth.

Fluctuations in the demand and supply of oil and gas can increase or decrease the price. The downturn in global oil prices in 2020 had a significant effect on vendors that offer flow meters to the upstream and midstream phases of the oil and gas industry.

Such factors may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this flow meter market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flow meters market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the flow meters market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flow meters market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flow meters market vendors

Flow Meter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors ABB Ltd., Apator SA, Azbil Corp., Badger Meter Inc., Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, General Electric Co., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Landis+Gyr AG, Max Machinery Inc., Omega Engineering Inc., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., SICK AG, Toshiba Corp., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Ultrasonic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Ultrasonic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Ultrasonic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Ultrasonic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Ultrasonic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Magnetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Magnetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Magnetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Magnetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Magnetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Differential pressure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Differential pressure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Differential pressure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Differential pressure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Differential pressure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 115: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Apator SA

Exhibit 119: Apator SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Apator SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Apator SA - Key offerings

11.5 Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 125: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 133: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 135: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Exhibit 140: KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 141: KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 Landis Gyr AG

Exhibit 143: Landis Gyr AG - Overview



Exhibit 144: Landis Gyr AG - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Landis Gyr AG - Key news



Exhibit 146: Landis Gyr AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Landis Gyr AG - Segment focus

11.11 Max Machinery Inc.

Exhibit 148: Max Machinery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Max Machinery Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Max Machinery Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Omega Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 151: Omega Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Omega Engineering Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Omega Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

11.13 Osaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Osaki Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Osaki Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Osaki Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Osaki Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.14 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 158: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 159: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 161: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.15 SICK AG

Exhibit 163: SICK AG - Overview



Exhibit 164: SICK AG - Business segments



Exhibit 165: SICK AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: SICK AG - Segment focus

11.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 168: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 170: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 172: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

