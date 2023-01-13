Flower and ornamental plants market size to grow by USD 30.79 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth is driven by the rise in floriculture - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flower and ornamental plants market is forecasted to grow by USD 30.79 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Bridge Farm Group, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Double H Nurseries Ltd., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture Investments, FTD LLC, H Andreas GmbH, Hofland flowering plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Newey Ltd., Nyee Phoe Group, Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2023-2027

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others - Buy the report

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Scope

The flower and ornamental plants market report also covers the following areas:

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The growth in floriculture will fuel the growth of the market. Floriculture is an important part of the horticulture market and has become profitable. The US and Japan are the largest consumers of flowers in the world. Floriculture is becoming an integral part of agriculture in India as well. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global flowers and ornamental plants market during the forecast period.

However, the use of toxic chemicals is a major challenge that is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Chemical pollution is a major issue in horticulture. Florists and nurseries are the largest users of agrochemicals such as pesticides. In addition, weak regulation by governments has led to the uncontrolled use of pesticides and fertilizers on farms. The high use of such toxic chemicals can pose a risk to the health of workers. Such factors may restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Product

Cut flowers



Potted plants

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Region

North America



The US





Canada



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East and Africa

and Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East and Africa

and

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The flower and ornamental plants market share growth by the cut flowers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cut flowers are used for decorative purposes, especially for specific occasions such as marriages, funerals, anniversaries, and birthdays. The Netherlands , Colombia , and Germany are some of the main countries that export cut flowers. Some organizations are launching campaigns to increase the sales of cut flowers. Such campaigns can increase the demand for and sales of cut flowers during the forecast period.

share growth by the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cut flowers are used for decorative purposes, especially for specific occasions such as marriages, funerals, anniversaries, and birthdays. , , and are some of the main countries that export cut flowers. Some organizations are launching campaigns to increase the sales of cut flowers. Such campaigns can increase the demand for and sales of cut flowers during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing population, rising disposable income, and improving economic scenarios. Some government organizations provide subsidies to flower growers and producers, which helps in increasing production. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the regional flower and ornamental plants market during the forecast period.

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the Key Data Covered in this Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flower and ornamental plants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the flower and ornamental plants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flower and ornamental plants market vendors

The sunflower market size is expected to increase by USD 8.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (oilseed and non-oilseed) and geography ( Europe , APAC, South America , North America , and Middle East and Africa ).

The sunflower oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,251.78 million . This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and industrial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , South America , and North America ).

Flower And Ornamental Plants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, The Netherlands, Italy, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Bridge Farm Group, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Double H Nurseries Ltd., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture Investments, FTD LLC, H Andreas GmbH, Hofland flowering plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Newey Ltd., Nyee Phoe Group, Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flower and ornamental plants market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global flower and ornamental plants market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cut flowers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cut flowers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Potted plants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Potted plants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 1 800 Flowers.com Inc.

Exhibit 108: 1 800 Flowers.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: 1 800 Flowers.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: 1 800 Flowers.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: 1 800 Flowers.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: 1 800 Flowers.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Astra Fund Holland BV

Exhibit 113: Astra Fund Holland BV - Overview



Exhibit 114: Astra Fund Holland BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Astra Fund Holland BV - Key offerings

12.5 Bailey Nurseries Inc.

Exhibit 116: Bailey Nurseries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bailey Nurseries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Bailey Nurseries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Bailey Nurseries Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Ball Horticultural Co.

Exhibit 120: Ball Horticultural Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ball Horticultural Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Ball Horticultural Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Bridge Farm Group

Exhibit 123: Bridge Farm Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: Bridge Farm Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Bridge Farm Group - Key offerings

12.8 Coletta and Tyson Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Coletta and Tyson Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Coletta and Tyson Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Coletta and Tyson Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery

Exhibit 129: Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery - Overview



Exhibit 130: Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery - Key offerings

12.10 Double H Nurseries Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Double H Nurseries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Double H Nurseries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Double H Nurseries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Dutch Flower Group

Exhibit 135: Dutch Flower Group - Overview



Exhibit 136: Dutch Flower Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Dutch Flower Group - Key offerings

12.12 Farplants Sales Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Farplants Sales Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Farplants Sales Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Farplants Sales Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Flamingo Horticulture Investments

Exhibit 141: Flamingo Horticulture Investments - Overview



Exhibit 142: Flamingo Horticulture Investments - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Flamingo Horticulture Investments - Key offerings

12.14 FTD LLC

Exhibit 144: FTD LLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: FTD LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: FTD LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

Exhibit 147: Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Royal FloraHolland

Exhibit 150: Royal FloraHolland - Overview



Exhibit 151: Royal FloraHolland - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Royal FloraHolland - Key offerings

12.17 Sakata Seed Corp.

Exhibit 153: Sakata Seed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Sakata Seed Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Sakata Seed Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Sakata Seed Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

