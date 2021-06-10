Flower Flash, the new book from celebrated floral designer Lewis Miller, to be published by Monacelli

"Turning my craft on its head has allowed me to share my infatuation with flowers with my fellow New Yorkers," says Miller. "Surprising them with Nature's glory for no other reason than to bring beauty into their lives is a great way to start my day."

Nearly five years and more than 90 Flashes later, these elaborate bursts of jubilant blooms on trash cans, bus canopies, construction sites, and traffic medians have brought moments of delight and wonder to New Yorkers and flower lovers everywhere.

Flower Flash is a gorgeous and poignant behind-the-scenes look at more than 90 installations. The book's kaleidoscopic, collage-like design reflects the spontaneous energy of the Flashes, the dynamic spirit of New York City, and the myriad art historical sources from which Miller draws inspiration. Divided into three sections — The First Flash, Beauty Before Dawn, and Beauty in the Dark — this must-have book tells the story of the early tentative Flashes in fall 2016, the confident Flashes up until early 2020, and the Flashes of the pandemic to the present.

The book's sumptuous cover features a Flash specially made and shot in front of the iconic New York Public Library, overlaid with a section of a 17th-century still life painting by Dutch painter Jacob Vosmaer. The juxtaposition of the two images speaks to the inspiration Miller draws from historical art, and that he sees his Flashes as part of this continuum, but also something entirely new that blends decorative art, street art, and floral design.

Monacelli, a Phaidon Company, will publish Flower Flash by Lewis Miller on October 19, 2021, and a corresponding numbered limited edition signed photographic print will be available this fall. More information can be found at phaidon.com.



