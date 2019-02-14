Flower One and CannAmerica Brands Enter Long-Term Licensing Agreement to Meet Demand for Cannabis Edibles in Nevada

Partnership marks Flower One's Entry into the Edibles Market

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") ( CSE: FONE ) ( OTCQB: FLOOF ) is pleased to announce a new long-term licensing agreement and brand partnership with CannAmerica Brands Corp. ("CannAmerica Brands") ( CSE: CANA ) ( OTCQB: CNNXF ) for cannabis-product fulfillment in Nevada. CannAmerica Brands is a Colorado-based, marine-veteran-founded cannabis brand known for its line of top-tier cannabis gummies and edibles currently available in three states. Flower One is now licensed to manufacture, distribute and sell CannAmerica Brands' signature cannabis Fruit Juice Gummies and Super Soft Gummies to all cannabis retailers in Nevada. This agreement represents Flower One's official launch into the edibles market.

"Flower One is thrilled to welcome a true leader in edibles, CannAmerica Brands, to our suite of Brand Partners," said Ken Villazor, President and CEO of Flower One. "We are committed to providing Nevada retailers with reliable access to cannabis across the product spectrum and throughout the value chain. This news marks our official launch into the edibles market, showcasing Flower One's early capabilities to bring a diversity of products to Nevada at a scale that retailers can rely on."

"In anticipation of the growing number of retail locations in the state of Nevada, coupled with increased consumer demand, we wanted to partner with a large-scale producer in Nevada – and Flower One was the obvious choice," said Dan Anglin, Founder and CEO of CannAmerica Brands. "The footprint of Flower One's vast greenhouse facility is impressive, but perhaps even more noteworthy are the planned production capabilities of their 55,000 square-foot facility. It is something I've never encountered in my many years operating in the cannabis industry and has wonderful implications for the retail community, and subsequently for cannabis consumers. We're so excited about this new partnership with Flower One in Nevada; we see a long-term future with them as we continue to grow our iconic brand across America."

New variations of CannAmerica Brands' bestselling Fruit Juice Gummies and Super Soft Gummies products will soon be available for purchase in the state of Nevada. The Fruit Juice Gummies and Super Soft Gummies will feature new formulas that improve on CannAmerica's existing flagship products and will be categorized according to three flavour profiles: sweet (strawberry banana, peach, orange sherbet), sour (blue raspberry, cherry, bomb pop) and a sweet and sour combination. New, sleek packaging will also arrive this spring season in order to drive brand consistency across all of CannAmerica Brands' markets.

Today's Brand Partner announcement marks the conclusion of CannAmerica's existing licensing agreement with Nevada-based cannabis cultivator, Matrix NV. "We'd like to thank Matrix NV for helping us with our first-entry into the Nevada market and for the relationship that was forged," said Mr. Anglin. "Without a doubt, CannAmerica Brands will be working very closely with the Matrix NV team to ensure a smooth and seamless transition."

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is sharply focused on quickly becoming the leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in the highly lucrative Nevada market. Flower One owns and operates a 25,000 square-foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with nine grow rooms, and owns the established NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products. The Company is also rapidly converting its 455,000 square-foot greenhouse and production facility, which is the largest in the State of Nevada, for cultivating and processing high-quality cannabis at scale. Combined, the flagship greenhouse facility and production facility (once fully operational) and the North Las Vegas facility provide Flower One with 480,000 square feet of capacity for cultivation and processing, production and high-volume packaging of dry flower, cannabis oils, concentrates and infused products. The Company is fully licensed for medical marijuana cultivation and production, as well as recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the state of Nevada and currently holds licensing agreements with their Brand Partners, Flyte Concentrates, Rapid-Dose Therapeutics' Quick Strip, Old Pal, Palms, HUXTON, and CannAmerica Brands.

Flower One's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol "FLOOF." For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands is a U.S. marine veteran founded and operated portfolio of cannabis brands with licensing agreements in the states of Colorado, Nevada and Maryland. The Company aims to maximize the value of its brands by employing strong brand management teams, marketing and licensing the brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers and distributors, in the United States and internationally. The Company's core strategy is to enhance and monetize the global reach of its existing brands, and to pursue additional strategic acquisitions to grow the scope and diversity of its brand portfolio. For more information please visit www.cannamericabrands.com

