Flower Power: The Bouqs Co. Collaborates with Visionary Florist Maurice Harris in Support of Social Justice

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online floral retailer The Bouqs Co. announces a new collaboration with floral designer Maurice Harris, who will curate the exclusive collection "United with Flowers," to be sold online. One hundred percent of the net profits* will be donated to Campaign Zero , supporting its mission of identifying and implementing comprehensive, data-informed policy solutions to combat police brutality.

(PRNewsfoto/The Bouqs Company)

United with Flowers is the brainchild of Kaylyn Hewitt, The Bouqs Co.'s lead floral designer, who planted the seed of this idea with the company over the summer. Spurred by her own experiences as a Black woman in the floral space, as well as a calling to shine a spotlight on Black creatives and promote equity in a predominantly white industry, Hewitt garnered immediate support from Bouqs leadership to lead this initiative.

"The Bouqs Co. has always stood for empathy and kindness," says Hewitt. "Now more than ever, we are challenging ourselves to use our business to turn our kindness into action."

For her partner in the project, Hewitt chose Harris, the founder of Los Angeles-based floral studio Bloom & Plume, best known for his Quibi show "Centerpiece" as well as his floral work on Beyoncé's 2020 visual album "Black Is King." Harris joined Hewitt in The Bouqs Co. studio to design six unique arrangements.

"My designs have always focused on Black excellence, and natural opulence is something I'm always striving for," says Harris. "With The Bouqs technology and resources, I have the opportunity to take what I naturally do and reach a wider audience, all while supporting a cause that's so important to me."

The United with Flowers collection can be found online at bouqs.com/unitedwithflowers, and will be available through April 2021.

*Net profits defined as net revenue minus the cost of the goods sold and marketing costs directly related to the sale of the United with Flowers collection

About The Bouqs Company

The Bouqs Company is a leading online floral retailer that delivers flowers fresh from eco-friendly, sustainable farms to doorsteps nationwide. Founded in 2012, The Bouqs Company was formed to radically disrupt the $100B global floral industry through a modern brand, responsibly-sourced flowers and a vertically-integrated supply chain driven by proprietary data and technology. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, California, the company connects farms and a curated network of artisan florists directly to consumers, and disrupts the traditional supply chain by eliminating middlemen, waste and substantial overhead costs. In turn, this model enables a superior product and redefines the experience and economics for both consumers and producers alike. For more information, visit www.bouqs.com and follow the #BouqLove on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE The Bouqs Company

Related Links

https://bouqs.com

