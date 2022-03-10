Flowers by the thousands, unique art experiences, and a visionary's birthday will highlight Biltmore Blooms

Monet & Friends: Life, Light and Color – Now Open! Experience the sights and sounds of 19th century Europe through the eyes of Claude Monet and the Impressionist painters who immortalized them at Monet & Friends: Life, Light and Color . Through July 10, paintings projected on an enormous scale illuminate the bold brushstrokes of Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas and more. More information about this event is available here .

Celebrating a visionary: Frederick Law Olmsted's 200th Birthday

Frederick Law Olmsted was born on April 26, 1822. Considered the father of landscape architecture in America, Olmsted designed the gardens and grounds surrounding Biltmore House. Olmsted's contributions also include laying the foundation for Biltmore to become the birthplace of scientific forestry in the United States. On April 22, Biltmore will unveil Olmsted's Biltmore: A Collection of Scenic Stops throughout its gardens and grounds. These interpretive signs will offer guests an opportunity to learn more about the impact of Olmsted's accomplishments at Biltmore and appreciate the mature and preserved landscapes that he envisioned more than a century ago.

Springtime overnight stays at Biltmore

New! Line House Cottages

A new edition to Biltmore's lodging offerings, the charming Line House Cottages , join our collection of historic Cottages on Biltmore Estate. Bringing the number of stand-alone accommodations to four, the cottages offer the most exclusive and customized lodging experiences the estate has to offer.

The Inn on Biltmore Estate invites guests to enjoy world-class service and luxurious spa treatments. At Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate, guests are just steps away from the Winery, restaurants, shops, and outdoor activities.

An assortment of stay packages is being offered at all of Biltmore's overnight accommodations. These include the Spring Break Mountain Escape, the Monet & Friends Package, Mornings at Biltmore House Package, and the Around the Farm Package. Visit this link for information.

SOURCE Biltmore