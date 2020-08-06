Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today reported financial results for the company's 12-week second quarter ended July 11, 2020.

Second Quarter Summary:

Compared to the prior year second quarter where applicable

Sales increased 5.1% to $1.026 billion , reflecting the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

, reflecting the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Diluted EPS increased by $0.02 to $0.27 .

to . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased by $0.08 to $0.33 .

(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.

CEO's Remarks:

"I am pleased to report a record quarter in which we executed well and capitalized on the strong demand for our leading brands," said Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods' president and CEO. "Our team continued to perform admirably in challenging circumstances, and I am grateful for their dedication and commitment. Their hard work combined with the flexibility of our bakery network have enabled us to continue serving our markets uninterrupted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

McMullian added, "A key driver of our strong performance was the mix shift to branded retail products, which allowed us to leverage costs and increase margins. The COVID-19 pandemic was a significant driver of that shift this quarter, and we are actively working to maintain and expand that favorable mix going forward through our portfolio optimization initiatives."

McMullian continued, "Looking to the second half of 2020, we are balancing the higher demand and positive mix shift with the increased costs and uncertainty caused by this new environment. We remain committed to our portfolio and supply chain optimization initiatives and our expectation to deliver approximately $10 million to $20 million of savings this year. As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline operations, and to ensure we have the right resources in place to sustain long-term growth, we announced an organizational restructuring in July to further reduce the complexity of our business, improve margins, and ultimately unleash the full potential of our brands and innovation efforts. By continuing to strengthen our powerful brands, we expect to expand their market leading share positions and better-utilize our supply chain network with the goal of driving strong shareholder returns over the long-term."

Revised Guidance:

For the 53-week fiscal 2020 the company expects:

Sales in the range of approximately $4.290 billion to $4.330 billion , representing growth of approximately 4.0% to 5.0%.

to , representing growth of approximately 4.0% to 5.0%. Diluted EPS in the range of approximately $0.66 to $0.76 .

to . Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of approximately $1.15 to $1.25 , adjusted for items affecting comparability, representing growth of approximately 19.8% to 30.2%.

The company's outlook includes the following assumptions:

Portfolio and supply chain optimization benefit of $10 million to $20 million

to Depreciation and amortization in the range of $145 million to $150 million

to Net interest expense of approximately $11 million

An effective tax rate of approximately 24.0% to 24.5%

Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 212.5 million shares

Capital expenditures for the year in the range of $85 million to $95 million

Matters Affecting Comparability:

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share









For the 12 Weeks Ended

Jul. 11, 2020

Jul. 13, 2019







Net income per diluted common share $ 0.27

$ 0.25 Restructuring and related impairment charges 0.04

0.01 Project Centennial consulting costs 0.02

- Legal settlements (recovery) -

(0.01) Executive retirement agreement -

NM Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 0.33

$ 0.25







NM - Not Meaningful Certain amounts may not compute due to rounding.

Consolidated Second Quarter 2020 Results

Compared to the prior year second quarter where applicable

Sales increased 5.1% to $1.026 billion .

. Percentage point change in sales attributed to:

Pricing/mix: 8.4%



Volume: -3.3%

Branded retail sales increased $103.6 million , or 17.7%, to $689.5 million , store branded retail sales decreased $17.7 million , or 10.9%, to $145.2 million , while non-retail and other sales decreased $35.8 million , or 15.8%, to $191.2 million .

, or 17.7%, to , store branded retail sales decreased , or 10.9%, to , while non-retail and other sales decreased , or 15.8%, to . Branded retail sales increased due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, new product introductions, reduced promotional activity, and a reduction in product returns.

Store branded retail sales decreased primarily due to lost breakfast bread business and volume declines for other store branded products as consumer purchasing shifted to more branded retail products.

Non-retail and other sales declined primarily due to the impact of the pandemic on foodservice customers.

Net income increased 9.1% to $57.9 million . Adjusted net income increased 31.5% to $70.0 million .

. Adjusted net income increased 31.5% to . Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.4% to $128.5 million , representing 12.5% of sales, a 170-basis point increase.

, representing 12.5% of sales, a 170-basis point increase. Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were 49.3% of sales, a 280-basis point decrease. These costs were lower as a percentage of sales due to positive shifts in mix from non-retail and store branded retail products to branded retail products. Ingredient and packaging costs declined due to the mix shift and lower product returns. Partially offsetting the lower costs were $1.5 million of start-up costs incurred with the ongoing conversion of our Lynchburg, Virginia facility to an organic bakery, which were largely workforce related.

of start-up costs incurred with the ongoing conversion of our facility to an organic bakery, which were largely workforce related. Selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) expenses were 38.7% of sales, a 190-basis point increase. Excluding matters affecting comparability, adjusted SD&A expenses were 38.1% of sales, a 110-basis point increase. Higher employee incentive costs, an increase in distributor distribution fees due to a shift in product mix, and consulting costs related to Project Centennial were the primary drivers of the increased costs. Partially offsetting the higher costs were lower logistics expenses related to the product mix shift.

Depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $33.2 million , 3.2% of sales, a 20-basis point decrease.

Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return

Year-to-date through the second quarter of fiscal 2020, cash flow from operating activities increased by $67.7 million to $275.8 million, capital expenditures decreased by $0.8 million to $46.6 million, and dividends paid increased by $3.0 million to $82.6 million. To ensure liquidity, out of an abundance of caution, total indebtedness increased by $142.5 million year-to-date through the second quarter.

There remain 6.2 million shares authorized for repurchase under the company's current share repurchase plan. The company expects to continue to make opportunistic share repurchases from time to time under this plan.

Investor Webcast

Flowers Foods will hold an investor update webcast to discuss its second quarter results, strategic priorities, and long-term targets at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on August 7, 2020. The call can be accessed by following the webcast link on flowersfoods.com. The call also will be archived on the company's website.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

FLO-IR FLO-CORP

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our future financial condition, performance and results of operations and the ultimate impact of the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition, planned capital expenditures, long-term objectives of management, supply and demand, pricing trends and market forces, and integration plans and expected benefits of transactions and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained in this release and that may affect the company's prospects in general include, but are not limited to, (a) the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto, including, among other things, temporary or ongoing bakery closures, on our business, results of operations and financial condition, which are highly uncertain and are difficult to predict, (b) general economic and business conditions and the competitive conditions in the baked foods industry, including promotional and price competition, (c) changes in consumer demand for our products, including changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward more inexpensive store-branded products, (d) the success of productivity improvements and new product introductions, (e) a significant reduction in business with any of our major customers including a reduction from adverse developments in any of our customer's business, (f) fluctuations in commodity pricing, (g) energy and raw material costs and availability and hedging and counterparty risk, (h) our ability to fully integrate recent acquisitions into our business, (i) our ability to achieve cash flow from capital expenditures and acquisitions and the availability of new acquisitions that build shareholder value, (j) our ability to successfully implement our business strategies, including those strategies the company has initiated under Project Centennial, which may involve, among other things, the integration of recent acquisitions or the acquisition or disposition of assets at presently targeted values, the deployment of new systems and technology and an enhanced organizational structure, (k) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (l) disruptions in our direct-store delivery system, including litigation or an adverse ruling from a court or regulatory or government body that could affect the independent contractor classification of our independent distributors, (m) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, (n) product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, and (o) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions or security breaches of such systems. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other public disclosures made by the company, including the risk factors included in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and disclosures made in other filings with the SEC and company press releases, for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization, free cash flow, and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines EBITDA earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. The company believes that free cash flow provides investors a better understanding of the company's liquidity position. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.

EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted SD&A, respectively, excluding the impact of asset impairment charges, Project Centennial consulting costs, lease terminations and legal settlements, acquisition-related costs, and pension plan settlements. Adjusted income tax expense also excludes the impact of tax reform. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges.

The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt to EBITDA is used as a measure of financial leverage employed by the company. Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is used as a performance measure to provide additional transparent information regarding our results of operations on a consolidated and segment basis. Changes in depreciation and amortization are separately discussed and include depreciation and amortization for materials, supplies, labor and other production costs and operating activities.

Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.

The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's omitted)







































July 11, 2020



December 28, 2019 Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 299,562

$ 11,044











Other Current Assets

521,699



515,165











Property, Plant & Equipment, net

697,127



717,822











Right-of-Use Leases, net

374,723



399,302











Distributor Notes Receivable (1)

215,751



226,348











Other Assets

14,565



12,644











Cost in Excess of Net Tangible Assets, net

1,275,367



1,295,451











Total Assets $ 3,398,794

$ 3,177,776











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current Liabilities $ 478,375

$ 463,431











Long-term Debt (2)

1,009,596



866,508











Right-of-Use Lease Liabilities (3)

384,226



404,503











Other Liabilities

190,109



179,904











Stockholders' Equity

1,336,488



1,263,430











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,398,794

$ 3,177,776



(1) Includes current portion of $28,211 and $27,709, respectively. (2) Includes current portion of $0 and $3,730, respectively. (3) Includes current portion of $59,701 and $60,982, respectively.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (000's omitted, except per share data)











































For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week Period

Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week Period

Ended



July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019



July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019 Sales $ 1,025,861 $ 975,759

$ 2,375,305 $ 2,239,654 Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

506,033

508,552



1,176,906

1,160,693 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses

396,904

359,497



918,939

835,546 Recovery on inferior ingredients

-

-



-

(413) Restructuring and related impairment charges

10,535

2,047



10,535

2,765 Depreciation and amortization expense

33,180

33,329



77,843

78,148 Income from operations

79,209

72,334



191,082

162,915 Other pension (benefit) cost

(72)

519



71

1,211 Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss

-

-



116,207

- Interest expense, net

2,869

2,769



6,183

6,593 Income before income taxes

76,412

69,046



68,621

155,111 Income tax expense

18,493

15,951



16,474

36,150 Net income $ 57,919 $ 53,095

$ 52,147 $ 118,961



















Net income per diluted common share $ 0.27 $ 0.25

$ 0.25 $ 0.56



















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

212,284

211,957



212,192

211,924

Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (000's omitted)

















































For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended





July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019



July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 57,919 $ 53,095

$ 52,147 $ 118,961 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:



















Total non-cash adjustments

49,862

42,792



193,513

97,569

Changes in assets and liabilities and pension contributions

61,828

15,992



30,134

(8,473) Net cash provided by operating activities

169,609

111,879



275,794

208,057 Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(24,894)

(26,651)



(46,594)

(47,412)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

590

308



1,452

543

Other

5,342

989



9,363

1,125 Net cash disbursed for investing activities

(18,962)

(25,354)



(35,779)

(45,744) Cash flows from financing activities:



















Dividends paid

(42,342)

(40,314)



(82,628)

(79,610)

Payment of contingent consideration

-

-



(4,700)

-

Stock repurchases

-

-



(783)

(7,054)

Net change in debt borrowings

(61,250)

(46,250)



142,500

(86,750)

Payments on financing leases

(1,720)

(1,431)



(3,900)

(3,303)

Other

1,544

(345)



(1,986)

(1,133) Net cash provided by (disbursed for) financing activities

(103,768)

(88,340)



48,503

(177,850) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

46,879

(1,815)



288,518

(15,537) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

252,683

11,584



11,044

25,306 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 299,562 $ 9,769

$ 299,562 $ 9,769

Flowers Foods, Inc. Sales by Sales Class and Sales Bridge (000's omitted)









Sales by Sales Class For the 12 Week

Period Ended For the 12 Week Period

Ended





July 11, 2020 July 13, 2019 $ Change % Change









Branded Retail $ 689,481 $ 585,886 $ 103,595 17.7% Store Branded Retail 145,160 162,843 (17,683) -10.9% Non-Retail and Other 191,220 227,030 (35,810) -15.8% Total Sales $ 1,025,861 $ 975,759 $ 50,102 5.1%



















Sales by Sales Class For the 28 Week

Period Ended For the 28 Week Period

Ended





July 11, 2020 July 13, 2019 $ Change % Change









Branded Retail $ 1,579,811 $ 1,343,338 $ 236,473 17.6% Store Branded Retail 335,352 353,896 (18,544) -5.2% Non-Retail and Other 460,142 542,420 (82,278) -15.2% Total Sales $ 2,375,305 $ 2,239,654 $ 135,651 6.1%



















Sales Bridge











Net Total

For the 12 Week Period Ended July 11, 2020 Volume Price/Mix Sales Change











Flowers Foods -3.3% 8.4% 5.1%





















Sales Bridge











Net Total

For the 28 Week Period Ended July 11, 2020 Volume Price/Mix Sales Change











Flowers Foods -1.1% 7.2% 6.1%













Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)

















Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended

July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019

July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019















Net income per diluted common share $ 0.27

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.56 Recovery on inferior ingredients -

-

-

NM Restructuring and related impairment charges 0.04

0.01

0.04

0.01 Project Centennial consulting costs 0.02

-

0.03

- Legal settlements -

(0.01)

0.01

NM Executive retirement agreement -

NM

-

NM Canyon acquisition costs -

-

-

NM Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss -

-

0.41

- Other pension plan termination costs -

-

NM

- Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 0.33

$ 0.25

$ 0.74

$ 0.57 NM - not meaningful. Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.

















Reconciliation of Gross Margin

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended

July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019

July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019 Sales $ 1,025,861

$ 975,759

$ 2,375,305

$ 2,239,654 Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 506,033

508,552

1,176,906

1,160,693 Gross Margin excluding depreciation and amortization 519,828

467,207

1,198,399

1,078,961 Less depreciation and amortization for production activities 18,113

18,590

42,371

43,568 Gross Margin $ 501,715

$ 448,617

$ 1,156,028

$ 1,035,393















Depreciation and amortization for production activities $ 18,113

$ 18,590

$ 42,371

$ 43,568 Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution and administrative activities 15,067

14,739

35,472

34,580 Total depreciation and amortization $ 33,180

$ 33,329

$ 77,843

$ 78,148

















Reconciliation of Selling, Distribution and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted SD&A

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended

July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019

July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A) $ 396,904

$ 359,497

$ 918,939

$ 835,546 Project Centennial consulting costs (5,584)

-

(8,976)

- Legal (settlements) recovery -

1,286

(3,220)

1,136 Executive retirement agreement -

568

-

(763) Canyon acquisition costs -

-

-

(22) Other pension plan termination costs -

-

(133)

- Adjusted SD&A $ 391,320

$ 361,351

$ 906,610

$ 835,897

















Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended

July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019

July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019















Net income $ 57,919

$ 53,095

$ 52,147

$ 118,961 Income tax expense 18,493

15,951

16,474

36,150 Interest expense, net 2,869

2,769

6,183

6,593 Depreciation and amortization 33,180

33,329

77,843

78,148 EBITDA 112,461

105,144

152,647

239,852 Other pension cost (72)

519

71

1,211 Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss -

-

116,207

- Other pension plan termination costs -

-

133

- Recovery on inferior ingredients -

-

-

(413) Restructuring and related impairment charges 10,535

2,047

10,535

2,765 Project Centennial consulting costs 5,584

-

8,976

- Legal settlements (recovery) -

(1,286)

3,220

(1,136) Executive retirement agreement -

(568)

-

763 Canyon acquisition costs -

-

-

22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 128,508

$ 105,856

$ 291,789

$ 243,064















Sales $ 1,025,861

$ 975,759

$ 2,375,305

$ 2,239,654 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.5%

10.8%

12.3%

10.9%

Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)







































Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense



For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended



July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019

July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019

















Income tax expense $ 18,493

$ 15,951

$ 16,474

$ 36,150 Tax impact of:















Recovery on inferior ingredients -

-

-

(104)

Restructuring and related impairment charges 2,634

517

2,634

698

Project Centennial consulting costs 1,396

-

2,244

-

Legal (recovery) settlements -

(325)

805

(287)

Executive retirement agreement -

(143)

-

193

Canyon acquisition costs -

-

-

6

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss -

-

29,052

-

Other pension plan termination costs -

-

33

- Adjusted income tax expense $ 22,523

$ 16,000

$ 51,242

$ 36,656





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income



For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended

For the 28 Week

Period Ended



July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019

July 11, 2020

July 13, 2019

















Net income $ 57,919

$ 53,095

$ 52,147

$ 118,961 Recovery on inferior ingredients -

-

-

(309) Restructuring and related impairment charges 7,901

1,530

7,901

2,067 Project Centennial consulting costs 4,188

-

6,732

- Legal (recovery) settlements -

(961)

2,415

(849) Executive retirement agreement -

(425)

-

570 Canyon acquisition costs -

-

-

16 Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss -

-

87,155

- Other pension plan termination costs -

-

100

- Adjusted net income $ 70,008

$ 53,239

$ 156,450

$ 120,456





















Reconciliation of Earnings per Share - Full Year

Fiscal 2020 Guidance







Range Estimate

















Net income per diluted common share $ 0.66 to $ 0.76



Restructuring and related impairment charges 0.04

0.04







Project Centennial consulting costs 0.03

0.03



Legal settlements 0.01

0.01



Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss 0.41

0.41



Other pension plan termination costs NM

NM



Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 1.15 to $ 1.25



Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.

SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.flowersfoods.com

