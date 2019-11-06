Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today reported financial results for the company's 12-week third quarter ended October 5, 2019.

Third Quarter Summary:

Compared to the prior year third quarter where applicable

Sales increased 4.7% to $966.6 million ; net sales increased 2.5% excluding the acquisition of Canyon Bakehouse .

; net sales increased 2.5% excluding the acquisition of . Diluted EPS increased $0.01 to $0.20 .

to . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) decreased $0.01 to $0.22 .

(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in

the financial statements following this release.

CEO's Remarks:

"Our third quarter results reflect the continued execution against our key strategic priorities: focusing on brands, managing costs, pursuing smart acquisitions, and developing our team," said Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods' president and CEO. "During the quarter, we gained market share and delivered record third quarter sales ahead of expectations, driven by both growth and core brands."

McMullian continued, "More effectively managing costs is imperative as we work to mitigate the effects of a tight labor market, which has pressured manufacturing efficiencies and profitability. To that end, we have recently launched a focused initiative to optimize our portfolio and supply chain network with the aim of enhancing the underlying margin profile of our products, reducing complexity in our supply chain, and lowering fixed costs. We are confident that executing on our strategic initiatives will enable us to drive earnings growth and create shareholder value."

Current Outlook:

For the 52-week fiscal 2019 the company expects

Sales now to be in the range of approximately $4.110 billion to $4.130 billion , representing growth of approximately 4.0% to 4.5%. Previously, the company had expected sales growth of approximately 2.0% to 4.0%.

to , representing growth of approximately 4.0% to 4.5%. Previously, the company had expected sales growth of approximately 2.0% to 4.0%. GAAP diluted EPS in the range of approximately $0.93 to $0.98 .

to . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) to continue to be in the range of approximately $0.94 to $0.99 , adjusted for items affecting comparability.

(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in

the financial statements following this release.

The company's outlook includes the following assumptions:

Canyon Bakehouse sales of approximately $75 million to $80 million

sales of approximately to Depreciation and amortization in the range of $145 million to $150 million

to Other pension expense in the range of $2.5 million to $3.0 million

to Net interest expense of approximately $11 million to $12 million

to An effective tax rate of approximately 23.0% to 23.5%

Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 212 million shares

Capital expenditures for the year in the range of $100 million to $110 million

Matters Affecting Comparability:

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share









For the 12 Weeks Ended

Oct. 5, 2019

Oct. 6, 2018







Net income per diluted common share $ 0.20

$ 0.19 Recovery on inferior ingredients -

(0.01) Restructuring and related impairment charges 0.01

NM Project Centennial consulting costs -

NM Legal settlements -

0.04 Pension plan settlement loss -

NM Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 0.22

$ 0.23







NM - Not Meaningful Certain amounts may not compute due to rounding.

Consolidated Third Quarter 2019 Results

Compared to the prior year third quarter where applicable

Sales increased 4.7% to $966.6 million .

. Percentage point change in sales attributed to:

Pricing/mix: 2.1%



Volume: 0.4%



Acquisition: 2.2%

Branded retail sales increased $36.7 million , or 6.7%, to $586.1 million , store branded retail sales increased $12.1 million , or 8.7% to $150.8 million , while non-retail and other sales decreased $5.7 million , or 2.4%, to $229.6 million .

, or 6.7%, to , store branded retail sales increased , or 8.7% to , while non-retail and other sales decreased , or 2.4%, to . Branded retail sales increased due to the Canyon acquisition, continued growth of Dave's Killer Bread , Wonder , and Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted branded products, as well as the introduction of Sun-Maid breakfast bread late in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, and more favorable price/mix.

, , and branded products, as well as the introduction of breakfast bread late in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, and more favorable price/mix. Store branded retail sales increased primarily due to gluten-free store-branded items produced by Canyon, volume growth from additional distribution, and positive price/mix, partially offset by volume declines in store branded cake and breakfast breads.

Foodservice negative price/mix combined with volume declines in vending and institutional products drove the decrease in non-retail and other sales.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.3% to $95.1 million , representing 9.8% of sales, a 70-basis point decrease.

, representing 9.8% of sales, a 70-basis point decrease. Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were 52.7% of sales, a 10-basis point increase. These costs were higher as a percentage of sales due to rising workforce-related costs and decreased manufacturing efficiencies, partially offset by improved pricing/mix and lower ingredient costs as a percent of sales.

Selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) expenses were 37.5% of sales, a 70-basis point decrease. Higher workforce-related costs and marketing expenses were offset by lower distributor distribution fees as a percentage of sales due to a shift in product mix, and lower transportation costs. In the prior year, SD&A included legal settlements of $11.9 million . Excluding prior year items affecting comparability, SD&A expenses increased by 60-basis points.

. Excluding prior year items affecting comparability, SD&A expenses increased by 60-basis points. Depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $33.2 million , 3.4% of sales, a 10-basis point decrease.

Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return

Year-to-date through the third quarter of fiscal 2019, cash flow from operating activities increased by $46.0 million to $278.1 million, capital expenditures decreased by $4.4 million to $70.6 million, and dividends paid increased by $7.6 million to $119.8 million. Year-to-date through the third quarter, the company has made cash debt repayments of $102.5 million.

The company has 6.2 million remaining shares authorized for repurchase under the company's current share repurchase plan. The company expects to continue to make opportunistic share repurchases from time to time under this plan.

Conference Call

Flowers Foods will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) on November 7, 2019. The call can be accessed by following the webcast link on flowersfoods.com. The call also will be archived on the company's website.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2018 sales of $4.0 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our future financial condition, performance and results of operations, planned capital expenditures, long-term objectives of management, supply and demand, pricing trends and market forces, and integration plans and expected benefits of transactions and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines EBIT as earnings before interest and taxes and EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly. EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.

EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted SD&A expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of asset impairment charges, Project Centennial consulting costs, lease terminations and legal settlements, acquisition-related costs, and pension plan settlements. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA also exclude other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits expense (credit). Adjusted income tax expense also excludes the impact of tax reform. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges.

The ratio of debt to EBITDA is used as a measure of financial leverage employed by the company. Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is used as a performance measure to provide additional transparent information regarding our results of operations on a consolidated and segment basis. Changes in depreciation and amortization are separately discussed and include depreciation and amortization for materials, supplies, labor and other production costs and operating activities.

Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs in accordance with GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.

The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's omitted)















































October 5, 2019



December 29, 2018 Assets











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 6,968

$ 25,306













Other Current Assets



531,316



492,073













Property, Plant & Equipment, net



709,555



743,847













Right-of-Use Leases, net



404,011



-













Distributor Notes Receivable (1)



228,066



230,470













Other Assets



11,893



13,533













Cost in Excess of Net Tangible Assets, net



1,317,617



1,340,308













Total Assets

$ 3,209,426

$ 2,845,537













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities

$ 457,934

$ 389,443













Long-term Debt and Capital Lease Liabilities (2)



877,998



1,001,536













Right-of-Use Lease Liabilities (3)



410,272



-













Other Liabilities



169,890



196,291













Stockholders' Equity



1,293,332



1,258,267













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 3,209,426

$ 2,845,537



























(1) Includes current portion of $27,543 and $26,345, respectively.





(2) Includes current portion of $3,714 and $10,896, respectively.





(3) Includes current portion of $60,294.













Flowers Foods, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (000's omitted, except per share data)























































For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 40 Week

Period Ended

For the 40 Week

Period Ended







October 5, 2019

October 6, 2018



October 5, 2019

October 6, 2018 Sales $ 966,561 $ 923,449

$ 3,206,215 $ 3,071,185 Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

509,056

485,680



1,669,749

1,599,673 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses

362,380

353,051



1,197,926

1,167,879 (Recovery) loss on inferior ingredients

-

(1,891)



(413)

1,993 Restructuring and related impairment charges

3,277

497



6,042

2,557 Impairment of assets

-

-



-

2,483 Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs

-

-



-

2,322 Depreciation and amortization expense

33,196

32,662



111,344

111,949 Income from operations

58,652

53,450



221,567

182,329 Other pension cost (benefit)

518

(171)



1,729

(1,204) Pension plan settlement loss

-

930



-

6,633 Interest expense, net

2,334

1,565



8,927

6,214 Income before income taxes

55,800

51,126



210,911

170,686 Income tax expense

12,442

11,496



48,592

34,367 Net income $ 43,358 $ 39,630

$ 162,319 $ 136,319























Net income per diluted common share $ 0.20 $ 0.19

$ 0.77 $ 0.64























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

212,014

211,564



211,956

211,452

























Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (000's omitted)

















































For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 40 Week

Period Ended

For the 40 Week

Period Ended





October 5, 2019

October 6, 2018



October 5, 2019

October 6, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 43,358 $ 39,630

$ 162,319 $ 136,319 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

















from operating activities:



















Total non-cash adjustments

42,449

34,592



140,018

149,978

Changes in assets and liabilities and pension contributions

(15,764)

9,214



(24,237)

(54,238) Net cash provided by operating activities

70,043

83,436



278,100

232,059 Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(23,198)

(25,458)



(70,610)

(74,992)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

2,005

76



2,548

1,366

Other

1,831

1,015



2,956

214 Net cash disbursed for investing activities

(19,362)

(24,367)



(65,106)

(73,412) Cash flows from financing activities:



















Dividends paid

(40,189)

(37,959)



(119,799)

(112,247)

Exercise of stock options

-

-



-

791

Stock repurchases

-

-



(7,054)

(2,489)

Net change in debt borrowings

(15,750)

(1,250)



(102,500)

(3,750)

Payments on financing leases

(1,682)

-



(4,985)

-

Other

4,139

313



3,006

3,646 Net cash disbursed for financing activities

(53,482)

(38,896)



(231,332)

(114,049) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,801)

20,173



(18,338)

44,598 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,769

29,554



25,306

5,129 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,968 $ 49,727

$ 6,968 $ 49,727

























Flowers Foods, Inc.



Sales by Sales Class and Sales Bridge



(000's omitted)



















Sales by Sales Class For the 12 Week

Period Ended For the 12 Week

Period Ended











October 5, 2019 October 6, 2018 $ Change % Change





















Branded Retail $ 586,070 $ 549,346 $ 36,724 6.7%





Store Branded Retail 150,844 138,750 12,094 8.7%





Non-Retail and Other 229,647 235,353 (5,706) -2.4%





Total Sales $ 966,561 $ 923,449 $ 43,112 4.7%





































Sales by Sales Class For the 40 Week

Period Ended For the 40 Week

Period Ended











October 5, 2019 October 6, 2018 $ Change % Change





















Branded Retail $ 1,929,200 $ 1,822,900 $ 106,300 5.8%





Store Branded Retail 504,809 456,182 48,627 10.7%





Non-Retail and Other 772,206 792,103 (19,897) -2.5%





Total Sales $ 3,206,215 $ 3,071,185 $ 135,030 4.4%





















































Sales Bridge



Sales Change











Net excluding Acquisition Total



For the 12 Week Period Ended October 5, 2019 Volume Price/Mix Acquisition Contribution Sales Change



















Flowers Foods 0.4% 2.1% 2.5% 2.2% 4.7%



































Sales Bridge



Sales Change











Net excluding Acquisition Total



For the 40 Week Period Ended October 5, 2019 Volume Price/Mix Acquisition Contribution Sales Change



















Flowers Foods 0.0% 2.5% 2.5% 1.9% 4.4%

































