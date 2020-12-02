Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall Of Two Canyon Bakehouse Products Distributed In Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, And Wyoming Due To Possible Presence Of Gluten

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is voluntarily recalling Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels due to the potential presence of gluten. Consumption of this product by people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

No related illnesses or incidents have been reported. Following is information about the products involved in the recall. People should not consume products if both the UPC and Lot Number are noted on the package. The Lot Number is printed on the plastic closure that seals the bag.

Product UPC Lot Number Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread 8-53584-00200-3 032220323 Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels 8-53584-00221-6 032220316

Consumers should discard affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Media Inquiries: www.flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries

FLO-PRO

SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.flowersfoods.com

