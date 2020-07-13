Flowfinity Announces Support for Wastewater Industry with Built-in Mapping Integrations, Robotic Process Automation

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a proven provider of no-code app development software, today announced new functionality that improves field data management and operations efficiency for the water and wastewater industry. With built-in map hosting and software robots, sampling data can be viewed and edited directly from geographic maps and escalations triggered from site safety inspections are performed faster.

Latest features include:

Real-time dashboard with mapping

Native support for hosting popular GIS mapping solutions including Esri, Mapbox and MapTiler for reliable data exchange and synchronization

Software robots to streamline lab work and perform routine tasks and escalations with greater precision

Centralized cloud database for monitoring large data volumes from SCADA systems in real-time

Capability with Leica Zeno GG04 plus Smart Antennas for high-precision Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) location data

Now, all sampling, lab work, and asset inspections can be performed on mobile devices, incorporated into digital workflows, then displayed on interactive dashboards in the office to drive data-based business decisions. Staff will also save hours in the field and increase productivity while on-site, and offline.

Flowfinity's dashboard capabilities include activity-linked buttons that can quickly launch assignments such as facility inspections, incident reports, and field level hazard assessments with one touch. The buttons are designed to be large enough to be easily triggered by a user wearing gloves to ensure sanitation and safety requirements are met at all times.

Clark Regional Wastewater District integrated Flowfinity field data collection applications for and Esri ArcGIS mapping software to improve field work efficiency and back-office productivity. The District is now forecasting 160% ROI within 5 years.

"Flowfinity's SQL backend allowed us to develop innovative data integrations directly with the Enterprise GIS system that the District runs, allowing for easy map display and interactions," said Grant Herbert, GIS Professional and Flowfinity app builder.

For more information, please visit https://www.flowfinity.com/promo/1/wastewater.aspx

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code application configuration toolset used to digitize and automate custom business processes based on complex data models. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered IT and business professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflows without committing the resources required to write and maintain code. Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, cloud database, advanced mobile data collection, interactive dashboards, process automations, and reliable integrations. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/ .

