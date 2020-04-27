Flowfinity Launches COVID-19 Support Program to Assist with Pandemic Response

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc. today announced the launch of their COVID-19 Response Support Program, an initiative that helps any company immediately transition to remote work. The program allows organizations to digitize business processes across desktops and mobile devices, deploying custom applications quickly without operational interruption.

Available now through December 31, 2020, the Flowfinity COVID-19 Response Support Program includes:

Flowfinity no-code remote work apps Flowfinity Wireless

Additional client access licenses, free of charge, for existing customers

Substantially discounted client access licenses on a public cloud service for new clients

A complimentary 1-on-1 consultation with Flowfinity Customer Care Engineers

The licenses and consultation expertise can be used to build secure business process applications that enable employees to self-report on health and work availability, re-assign and track tasks among remote teams, and access mission-critical databases and document libraries while off-site.

The custom business systems also have enhanced integration capabilities, including compatibility with leading automation platforms MS Power Automate and Zapier. This helps distributed teams efficiently collaborate and stay connected with the information systems that drive productivity.

"Transitioning to remote work requires safe and secure access to everyday business processes across mobile devices and laptops with regular internet connections," says Larry Wilson, VP Sales & Marketing, Flowfinity. "We want to do our part to help by providing organizations with access to no-code tools to build these applications, quickly and reliably."

The COVID-19 Response Support Program is available today. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.flowfinity.com/support-program.aspx

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code application configuration toolset used to digitize and automate the business processes organizations use to run their business every day. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered IT and business professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflow applications without committing the resources required to write and maintain code. Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, cloud database, advanced mobile data collection, interactive dashboards, process automations, and reliable integrations. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/

Contact:

Lisa Nguyen

604-878-0008 x2124

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowfinity Wireless

Related Links

https://www.flowfinity.com

