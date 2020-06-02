Flowfinity Launches Remote Work Bundle to Aid Productivity and Safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc. today announced their Remote Work Bundle, a complimentary package of apps and dashboard templates that helps organizations quickly deploy custom business applications to enhance and sustain long-term remote work strategies. Each application was designed to empower dispersed teams to effectively collaborate and stay safe while working remotely, and when transitioning back to the workplace.

Current Availability App Flowfinity no-code apps

"Organizations must adhere to new demanding safety standards to ensure staff health and well-being," says Larry Wilson, VP Sales & Marketing, Flowfinity. "This suite of apps provides a centrally accessible way for teams to stay informed, productive, and compliant until returning to the workplace safely."

Applications and dashboard features include:

Daily user self-reporting of health and work availability to ensure sufficient staffing levels

Geographic staffing locations to facilitate distributed, staggered working arrangements

Robot-linked projects list and tasks management apps to streamline deliverable delegation

The applications and dashboard can be easily customized to meet specific operational needs. For example, organizations can configure a multi-step approval process for time sheets to improve management visibility, automate workflows from end-to-end using software robots to boost efficiency, and securely integrate with CRM or GIS mapping software to sync and share dynamic data.

The Remote Work Bundle is the latest initiative by Flowfinity that assists organizations with their pandemic response. Last month, Flowfinity announced their COVID-19 Response Support Program which offers discounted licenses and expert consultations to help organizations innovate and implement solutions in response to the crisis, available until December 31, 2020.

The complimentary package is available starting today. For more details, please visit https://www.flowfinity.com/resources/remote-work-apps.aspx.

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code application configuration toolset used to digitize and automate custom business processes based on complex data models. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered IT and business professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflows without committing the resources required to write and maintain code. Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, cloud database, advanced mobile data collection, interactive dashboards, process automations, and reliable integrations. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/.

Media Contact:

Lisa Nguyen

[email protected]

(604) 878-0008 ext.2124

SOURCE Flowfinity Wireless Inc.