FlowForma Launch Series of Process Automation Lunch and Learn Events Across North America

The series will focus on how process automation is a catalyst for digital transformation. Attendees will hear the latest digital transformation and business process research from AIIM, presented by Peggy Winton, President at AIIM. The audience will benefit from demonstrations of real world use cases, illustrating how FlowForma customers have automated processes, resulting in dramatic operational efficiency improvements, as well as enriched customer experiences and accelerated innovation.

"We're delighted to join forces with AIIM to invite business managers and digital transformation enthusiasts to a series of lunch and learn events across North America. Committed to educating our community on how no code process automation can accelerate digital transformation journeys, attendees will get to hear the latest research and tips from process experts, while networking with peers over lunch," said Olivia Bushe, Chief Marketing Officer, FlowForma.

This exciting series will kick off in Manhattan on Tuesday, December 4th 2018 and will be closely followed in the New Year, with events in different cities.

"In today's world of digital transformation, the key focus of companies has shifted from cost saving initiatives as a primary driver, to enabling their people to do more by adopting digital technologies. Modern process automation tools have emerged that work to build and adapt processes quickly to eliminate paper-bound inefficiencies. Register for this series to hear AIIM's advice on where you should focus," said Peggy Winton, President, AIIM.

This series is most beneficial to business managers, IT professionals and digital transformation leaders in organizations using Microsoft Office 365. These events are free of charge, but registration is compulsory.



About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information or a 30-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com

About AIIM

AIIM has been an advocate and supporter of information professionals for 70 years. The Association's mission is to ensure that information professionals understand the current and future challenges of managing information assets in an era of social, mobile, cloud and big data. Founded in 1943, AIIM builds on a strong heritage of research and member service. Today, AIIM is a global, non-profit organization that provides independent research, education and certification programs to information professionals. AIIM represents the entire information management community, with programs and content for practitioners, technology suppliers, integrators and consultants.

For further information, visit www.aiim.org

