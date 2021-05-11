FlowForma To Host Panel With Leading Construction Firms At London Build Online 2021, May 19th

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate the need for process automation across all industries, the Construction sector has seen a steady increase in demand for the digitization of manual paper-based processes, to aid remote workers and remove bottlenecks causing delays on important infrastructure projects.

Throughout this five-day event, the depths of the global digital construction market will be explored, with exclusive insights on future trends, key drivers, and the global response to digital transformation the key topics for discussion.

On day three, FlowForma's Product Strategist, Paul Stone, will be participating in a panel discussion on May 19 at 3:30 pm BST / 10:30 am EDT, alongside a leading global international infrastructure group and FlowForma customer, along with global construction influencer, Andrew Gamblin, Digital Manager at Willmott Dixon, where the panel will share real world insights into how construction organizations are finding new digital fixes for day-to-day construction processes.

Attendees of this session will also hear first-hand from our panellists about the importance of digitization and how best to support a distributed workforce by digitizing manual processes. Additionally, FlowForma's customer will reveal their top tips to overcome common processes challenges, such as poor visibility, BIM compliance (ISO 19650) and project overruns. A short demonstration of the award winning, 100% no code, FlowForma Process Automation tool will give attendees a further understanding of how quickly and seamlessly these processes can be digitized.

Additionally, FlowForma will exclusively reveal its new Construction Process Accelerators, consisting of popular construction process templates, ready for customers to adapt and deploy with speed. These fully customizable and accessible process accelerators include: Field Change Request, Concrete Pre-Pour Check Sheet, Labour Requisition, Materials Requisition and more.

Paul Stone, Product Strategist, FlowForma commented: "We are delighted to participate at London Build Online 2021, in what promises to be an interesting event discussing all things digital process automation in the Construction sector. It is an industry which traditionally has had a heavy reliance on paper but is now quickly embracing digital solutions to automate processes at scale site-wide, to eradicate paper delays on distributed sites, engage external users, and drive project efficiency and rapid ROI."

SOURCE FlowForma

