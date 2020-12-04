FlowMetric Launches Breakthrough COVID-19 Antibody Test That Delivers Superior Performance to Existing Gold Standard

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate and sensitive testing to determine the presence of COVID-19 antibodies is essential for the development of safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics targeting the COVID-19 virus. Until now, the ELISA platform has been the gold standard for antibody testing, despite its limitations.

FlowMetric Life Sciences, using their expertise in immune response and in the powerful Flow Cytometry technology platform, have created and brought to market today an innovative COVID-19 antibody test that delivers:

> 99% specificity and > 99% sensitivity ( > 14 days post COVID-19 symptoms )

) Ability to differentiate an infection due to virus exposure vs. a vaccine response

Detection of antibodies over a wide dynamic range

Simultaneous identification of antibodies to multiple SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) proteins

Double the amount of information over the same testing time period vs. ELISA platform

"The applications of this advanced, multiplexed assay are ideal for companies working on vaccine development or COVID-19 related therapeutics," said Renold J. Capocasale, Founder and CEO of FlowMetric.

Compared with other existing antibody tests, FlowMetric's breakthrough antibody test delivers the ability to differentiate an infection due to virus exposure vs. a vaccine response, identify simultaneous detection of viral antibodies, rapid turn-around times, and excellent sensitivity and exceptional specificity on a proven, high-throughput flow cytometry platform.

The novel antibody test is offered at FlowMetric's CLIA-certified, High Complexity laboratory. FlowMetric can process over 1,000 samples per day with results provided in 24-48 hours.

About FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc.

With laboratories in Doylestown, PA (USA) and Bresso, Italy, FlowMetric Life Sciences is a globally recognized Contract Research Organization and a GLP-compliant, CLIA-certified, High Complexity Clinical Laboratory. FlowMetric provides World-Class analytical services, Flow Cytometry and Single-Cell Proteomics capabilities, and expertise in Immunology, Cellular and Gene Therapy, Oncology, and Infectious Diseases, supporting many of the world's largest Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies in their drug development and vaccine initiatives.

