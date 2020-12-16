FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc. Receives Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for its Clinical Laboratory

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowMetric Life Sciences announces that its Clinical Laboratory, which provides clinical immune-monitoring services, has been awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) following an on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Laboratory Improvement Program. This accreditation complements FlowMetric's existing CLIA certification.

CAP accreditation is earned by laboratories that meet stringent requirements documenting best practices and scientific rigor for clinical testing, including the integration of a robust quality management system. CAP accreditation is only awarded to laboratories who demonstrate consistency in the high-quality performance and accuracy of clinical testing. The CAP Accreditation Program is recognized by the US Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services as documenting compliance with federal clinical laboratory standards.

"FlowMetric continues to demonstrate its complete commitment to providing the highest quality services to support our sponsors and the patients enrolled in their clinical trials" said Renold Capocasale, Founder and CEO of FlowMetric Life Sciences.

The CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure a laboratory provides the highest level of care for its patients. Inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality improvement procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

"The FlowMetric diagnostic laboratory bridges the testing gap between research studies and clinical service. Our personnel meet and exceed the federal requirements for performing, directing, and interpreting high complexity laboratory studies. The laboratory's CLIA high complexity certification and CAP accreditation document our commitment to providing accurate and timely laboratory results for the patients and organizations we serve" added Tom Alexander, PhD., D(ABMLI), Clinical Laboratory Director.

About FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc.

With laboratories in Doylestown, PA (USA) and Bresso, Italy, FlowMetric Life Sciences is a globally recognized Contract Research Organization and a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, High Complexity Clinical Laboratory. FlowMetric provides World-Class Analytical services, Flow Cytometry and Single-Cell Proteomics capabilities, and expertise in Immunology, Cellular and Gene Therapy, Oncology, and Infectious Diseases, supporting many of the world's largest Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies in their drug development and vaccine initiatives.

Contacts

Investors:

John Healey, 609-613-3943

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

Media:

Mark Maxwell, 267-638-8910

Global Director of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE FlowMetric

