FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc. selected as IsoPlexis Certified Service Provider

"The FlowMetric team continually looks for new and powerful service offerings for our clients. The IsoPlexis platform delivers state-of-the-art proteomic analysis, enabling us to reveal the true functionality of cells," said FlowMetric Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Julie Bick, "Like Flow Cytometry, the IsoPlexis technology has applications across many areas of clinical research and will help our clients identify key biological drivers and ultimately accelerate their scientific research."

FlowMetric is the only Contract Research Organization (CRO) on the East Coast to offer the menu of IsoPlexis' IsoCode & CodePlex assays for the study of cancer immunology, inflammation, vaccine development, and cell and gene therapy research. The IsoPlexis technology provides comprehensive workflows that combine proprietary content and bioinformatic solutions to enable large data sets to be acquired from small sample volumes.

Coupling the IsoPlexis system with multi-parameter Flow Cytometry has the potential to overcome many of the challenges in the research of complex diseases and provide critical data to drive innovation in precision drug discovery.

Sean Mackay, Chief Executive Officer of IsoPlexis added: "We are very excited to have FlowMetric as our first East Coast Certified Service Provider for the IsoPlexis platform. Our single-cell proteomics platform is capable of providing unique data across a wide range of applications. We look forward to the platform being widely accessible through FlowMetric, enabling more leading research laboratories and institutions to access the cutting-edge functional data needed to accelerate their research."

About FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc.

The mission of FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc. is to improve lives, driven by our dedication to scientific expertise, integrity, innovation, and people. With laboratories in Doylestown, PA (USA) and Bresso, Italy, FlowMetric is a globally recognized Contract Research Organization providing world-class analytical services and Flow Cytometry capabilities to many of the world's largest Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning single-cell proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise & personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine & Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology and biomarkers.

