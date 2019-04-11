Flowmon Network Monitoring and Security Solution Available at Microsoft Azure Marketplace

As a nervous system of every modern organisation, network infrastructure must deliver business and customer services at expected quality consistently. To avoid network performance degradation, availability risks and security threats that directly impact the satisfaction of customers and users, and thus business goals and reputation, businesses must see what is happening in network traffic and understand why.

"The Flowmon solution for Azure delivers a next generation visibility into network traffic across hybrid IT environments. Companies moving their operations to the cloud can now benefit from such visibility to optimise performance of the underlying infrastructure and get the most from the digital transformation," said Pavel Minarik, Chief Technology Officer at Flowmon Networks.

Flowmon network monitoring and security solution delivers capabilities for effective identification of network degradation, quick troubleshooting of incidents, reporting, capacity planning as well as detecting unwanted traffic anomalies and cyber threats bypassing perimeter and signature-based tools. Customers are now provided with full flexibility in choosing whether they want to host their network monitoring and analytics solution in cloud or on-prem as virtual or hardware. If the customer runs services in IaaS mode, Flowmon allows taking control over the cloud traffic by mirroring the traffic via Microsoft Azure vTAP.

"We bring our customers a true cloud-focused network performance monitoring tool. If they operate in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment, Flowmon serves as a single pane of glass delivering traffic visibility across different environments from a single dashboard," adds Minarik.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling Software as a Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions ready to use.

Flowmon for Azure is available in bring-your-own licence mode. Licences should be purchased via Flowmon channel partners.

Flowmon Networks develops network performance monitoring and network security products utilizing information from traffic flow.

