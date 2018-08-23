Flowmon Networks Expands Sales and Support With West Coast Office and Appointment of Industry Veteran Tim Hays

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowmon Networks (www.flowmon.com), a leader in advanced network monitoring and security solutions, announced today its US expansion with the opening of its office in downtown Diego, Calif., and the appointment of industry veteran Tim Hays as Sales Director for North America. The office will provide more localized assistance with sales, support and business partnerships as the company continues its steady growth. Flowmon enables enterprises and service providers to manage the performance of their network resources and services and secure them against modern cyber threats.

"Demand in the US marketplace for high-performance network monitoring has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, driven largely by changing infrastructure and adoption of hybrid data center architectures and cloud-based services," said Mirek Kren, Flowmon Network's Chief Revenue Officer. "We are excited about the opportunities in the US market, and we look forward to better serving organizations through our West Coast office under the expert direction of Tim and an experienced sales and support organization."

Hays brings a wealth of experience ranging from technical to managerial. He formerly served in the US and Canada channel management for GE Digital, responsible for go-to-market strategy, channel planning, delivery, and technical training. Prior to GE Digital, he was the sales/architect lead for the West at Ixia where he was responsible for executing solution architecture plans and developing sales strategies. He also served previously as a senior sales engineer for the US for Gigamon.

"Organizations must be able to see into network traffic to actively understand performance issues and security events," said Hays, Director of Sales for North America. "Flowmon Networks has a proven ability to cure network blindness and bring deep levels of understanding."

Flowmon is a network monitoring and security solution utilizing analysis of Enriched Flow Data, a unique combination of flow data, application visibility and performance metrics in one solution. It is a high-performance tool suitable for monitoring of physical, virtual and hybrid environments, supporting even 100G networks. With Flowmon, customers all around the world ensure business continuity via fast troubleshooting of operational issues and detect cyber threats bypassing traditional security.

About Flowmon Networks

Flowmon Networks empowers businesses to manage and secure their computer networks confidently. Through high-performance network monitoring technology and lean-forward behavior analytics, IT pros worldwide benefit from absolute network traffic visibility to enhance network and application performance and deal with modern cyber threats. The world's largest businesses, internet service providers, government entities and small and midsize companies have come to rely on Flowmon solutions to take control over their networks, keep order and overcome uncertainty. With solutions recognized by Gartner, Flowmon Networks is one of the fastest-growing companies in its industry. For more information: 866-750-FLOW (3569).

