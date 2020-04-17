Flowmon Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics 2020

Gartner's market guides provide information about particular markets, including emerging trends, vendor dynamics, and market direction, to help IT and strategic leaders with their buying decisions. The recently released Market Guide for NPMD describes today's state of the technology, analyzes the market, comments on the future of the industry and also lists representative vendors.

"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner again. Our vision is crafting a shared tool that enables network and security teams to speak the same language and work as one for faster mean-time-to-resolve and optimal resource allocation," says Artur Kane, Head of Product Marketing at Flowmon Networks. "Those teams share the same goal of keeping the network, a nervous system of every modern organization, secure, healthy and well-performing. Flowmon helps them to achieve it across corporate, datacentre and cloud environments."

Market Guide replaces Gartner's Magic Quadrant where Flowmon had been recognized three years in a row.

Flowmon's network intelligence integrates NetOps and SecOps into one versatile solution. It delivers actionable insights by automatically analysing network traffic and detecting advanced threats, which eliminates the trouble of sifting through information noise. It allows IT professionals to quickly learn about breaches and performance degradations, understand their context, impact, magnitude and root cause, and respond to them in time.

Fundamental changes in network monitoring

The Guide points out that enterprise networks are undergoing fundamental changes fuelled by cloud and edge computing. This new dynamic affects the efficiency of traditional monitoring stacks. Infrastructure and operations leaders should thus rethink the ways they monitor their network and consider things like hybrid environment monitoring, alignment between network and security operations, and gaining business-level analytics for reaching business goals.

Gartner defines the network performance monitoring and diagnostic (NPMD) market as tools that leverage a combination of data sources, such as network-device-generated health metrics and events, network traffic data and raw network packets, which provide historical, real-time and predictive views into the availability and performance of the network and the application traffic running on it. Find out more about the report at https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3981838/market-guide-for-network-performance-monitoring-and-diag

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Flowmon

Flowmon creates a secure and transparent digital environment where people rule the network regardless of its complexity and nature.

