FlowPlay Co-Founders Named Finalists for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Pacific Northwest Region

SEATTLE, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that FlowPlay co-founders Derrick Morton and Doug Pearson are finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Pacific Northwest region. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Morton and Pearson were selected as finalists by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special black-tie gala event on Friday, June 14 at the King Street Ballroom & Perch in Seattle, Washington.

For more than 12 years, FlowPlay has consistently grown and evolved under Morton and Pearson's shared leadership. As CEO, Morton guides the business strategy, growth and long-term direction while Pearson leads technology and platform innovation as CTO. Together, the co-founders have established FlowPlay as a stalwart in the online games industry – guiding the business through countless changes in technology and shifts in the market landscape. This finalist nomination cements the entrepreneurs as one of the most enduring and inspiring co-founder duos in the Pacific Northwest, and as true visionaries in the local games industry.

"Working alongside Doug to build this business and build this team has been the honor of my lifetime," Morton said. "Without his technology vision and friendship, this entrepreneurship journey would not have been this successful, rewarding or nearly as fun. It's been an amazing 12 years so far and I can't wait for 12 more."

"This nomination is a validation that we have truly realized our early vision for FlowPlay, which was to create a company and a culture that makes each employee excited to come to work every day," Pearson added. "That vision has grown to include a commitment to the communities around us – the community built within our own office walls, the communities that are fostered within our games, and within the community at large. It has been incredible to witness the impact this vision has had on so many different groups of people throughout the years."

Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

To learn more about the Pacific Northwest program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/pnw. Join the conversation on social media by following us @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYPNW.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld, one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, and Vegas World, the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

PR Contact

Michelle Isacson

Barokas Communications for FlowPlay

FlowPlay@barokas.com

(206) 264-8220

SOURCE FlowPlay

Related Links

http://www.flowplay.com

