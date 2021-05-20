Floyd Mayweather Promotes Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Studios With Logan Paul Fight

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Undefeated legendary boxer and Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand creator Floyd Mayweather announced his upcoming fight against Logan Paul will serve as the next step in growing his international business ventures. The Mayweather vs. Paul fight will further solidify international brand recognition and financial power, while growing Mayweather Boxing + Fitness' newly launched mobile app and global fitness studios.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness most recently announced the launch of its first international location in St. Petersburg, Russia, with additional locations secured in Moscow. The Studio's Grand Opening is scheduled to officially take place after Mayweather's fight with Paul, with Mayweather present to participate in a red-carpet event and lead boxing classes.

"This is my first time fighting in years and it will ignite a hype around the world. This will be huge for the opening of the gym in Russia, as well as all of the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Studios we are opening across the US. It is going to be an indescribable event," said Mayweather. "I plan to fly to Russia soon after the fight so we can go straight into the opening. This fight is targeting many different audiences which will open up the variety of people coming in and out of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Studios. We will be able to generate more business and attention for every one of our Studios as a result of this fight."

Since retiring in 2017, Mayweather has focused on his business endeavors, earning the brand a reputation as one of the fastest growing new fitness franchises ever. Featuring exercise and boxing techniques that mimic his own, Mayweather has built his business though constant innovation and operational excellence, all on the principals that lead him to success in the ring: hard work and dedication.

"I've been able to create all that I have through my hard work and success. I take pride in having my hand in everything that has my name associated with it," continued Mayweather. "My gyms mean a massive amount to me, as they will continue my legacy far after I am gone."

Featuring all his training secrets, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness offers exclusive access to the techniques Mayweather will use in fighting Logan Paul. The brand also launched its first mobile fitness app this year, melding Mayweather's personal training regimen with technology and a huge library of custom workouts. The app is making Floyd's workouts available to anyone, no matter where they are, making it one of the most highly anticipated fitness app launches.

ABOUT MAYWEATHER BOXING + FITNESS:

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is a best-in-class group fitness experience that combines immersive training with revolutionary technology. Having spent 21 years at the top of the sport of boxing and developing his proprietary – and previously unshared – workout programs and routines, Floyd Mayweather has partnered with an industry-leading team to deliver the gold standard in franchising. To learn more about Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, visit https://www.mayweather.fit/franchise/ or follow them on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

