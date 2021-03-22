Floyd's 99 Barbershop Announces New President

DENVER, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop , a family-owned barbershop operating over 120 locations across the United States, announced the appointment of Phil Horvath as President. In this role, he will focus on enhancing the culture, building operational excellence and upgrading the company's technology platform as it looks to grow through franchise expansion. He will also put a renewed emphasis on growing the Floyd's product brand through e-commerce and other direct-to-consumer strategies.

Floyd's 99 Barbershop

"We are thrilled to welcome Phil to the Floyd's family. As a company founded by brothers, Phil's start in the industry at his own family's salon couldn't fit better," said Bill O'Brien, co-founder of Floyd's 99 Barbershops. "As we navigate the post-COVID-19 world, we will look to Phil to cement the brand into a premium category in the modern barbershop space and provide the leadership we need to continue to amplify the training, expertise and vibe of our brand and expand that into new markets."

"I am thrilled to join the Floyd's team and contribute to their purpose-driven culture," says Horvath. "We have the potential to become an iconic brand that creates inspiring careers for our people, provides a best-in-class client experience and holds a meaningful position as part of our local communities."

Horvath brings over 25 years of experience in the consumer, beauty and salon industry. Prior to joining Floyd's, Horvath spent 17 years at Ulta Beauty where he served in executive leadership roles in both salon and retail operations. During his tenure, he helped Ulta round out their salon services and grow their stores from 70 to over 900. Most recently, he was President and COO of Hair Cuttery, the largest privately held hair salon chain in the United States.

Brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien established Floyd's 99 Barbershop in 1999 and their passion for service and experience has shaped Floyd's 99 and its staff, producing the magnetic atmosphere that draws its loyal clientele to return time and time again. Floyd's 99 also offers their own retail line of grooming products available in shop or on Amazon.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. With an old-school/new-style mentality, it mixes an old-school approach to providing excellent service with the new style appeal of on trend cuts and an experienced, talented staff. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers to the signature rock and roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment where each person who walks into the shops feels valued, cared for and comfortable to express their individual style. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates 118 locations in 13 states, including AZ, CA, CO, FL, IL, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, PA, TX and VA.

CONTACT:

Taylor Shields

[email protected]

702.271.1809

Related Images

floyds-99-barbershop-president.jpg

Floyd's 99 Barbershop President Phil Horvath

SOURCE Floyd's 99 Barbershop