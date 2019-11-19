F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company Hires Todd Mills as Senior Investment Advisor

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that Todd Mills, CFP® has joined the firm as an Investment Advisor in the firm's Wellesley, Massachusetts office. Mr. Mills will work with the firm's high-net-worth individuals and their families, endowments and foundations on portfolio construction and the implementation of investment policy.

"We are very excited to welcome Todd to our team. Todd has helped clients successfully navigate through multiple investment cycles and has a proven track record of delivering high quality advice. His passion for this business and deep experience enhances our team and will strengthen our ability to service our growing New England client base," said Tom Manning, CEO at F.L.Putnam.

Mr. Mills has more than 20 years of wealth and investment management experience. He most recently served as Executive Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor at Boston Private Wealth. Prior to Boston Private, he held senior client advisor roles at Banyan Partners and Silver Bridge Advisors, where he worked with Tom Manning and several other F.L.Putnam team members. Mr. Mills started his career at Fidelity Investments where he served as a Senior Relationship Officer in the Portfolio Advisory Services Group. During his tenure at Fidelity, Mr. Mills managed a portfolio of approximately $750 million for high-net-worth individuals. He holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional designation and received a MS in Finance from Northeastern University and a BA in History from Trinity College. Mr. Mills is a member of the Financial Planning Association, the Boston Estate Planning Council and the Essex County Estate Planning Council.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, provides investment management and financial planning advice and services to high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. For over 35 years, we have delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. With more than $2.4 billion in assets under management, we serve clients from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

Contact:

KWM Communications LLC

Kellie Walsh

914-315-6072

kwalsh@kwmcommunications.com

SOURCE F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

Related Links

http://www.flputnam.com

