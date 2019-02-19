Flubit.com Announces 25 Percent Off All Stock in Massive Online Sale

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online global marketplace Flubit.com has announced that from today it is offering a huge sale, with 25 percent off all stock, worldwide. The digital retail giant already has over one million items listed at a cheaper price than its largest competitor every week. Users of Flubit.com can now take advantage of the considerable discount when they pay with the sites MUE (MonetaryUnit) digital currency.

Bertie Stephens, Co-Founder, and CEO of Flubit.com said the following:

Flubit

"We have never before seen savings like this for online shoppers. Where else can you get significant savings on our competitors' prices? This '25% off' offer applies to all of the millions of items we sell; so you can save on the latest video games, laptops, perfumes, books, coffee machines, clothes and more. We believe this is set to disrupt online shopping and really bring into focus the huge benefits that can be realized when using digital currencies as a method of payment."

Byron Barnard, founder of the MonetaryUnit Blockchain project described the importance of showing (not telling) the world about the benefits of digital currencies:

"Our mission is to show why digital currencies will benefit you; we believe offering these massive savings will be the breakthrough for mass adoption. What better way to do it than by creating the cheapest online marketplace in the world?"

Flubit.com expect that many of its shoppers will be unfamiliar with using digital currencies, so it has created a simple 3-step guide to allow shoppers to install the free MonetaryUnit digital wallet, top-up with MUE, and then place their orders as easily as they would with a debit or credit card.

In addition to accepting the MUE digital currency, Flubit.com also accepts payment in Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The marketplace is also strict on the sellers it accepts, only enabling verified merchants to sell through the platform.

Launched in 2014, MonetaryUnit last year acquired the rights to operate the Flubit.com platform. This acquisition created the world's largest cryptocurrency enabled marketplace in Flubit.com, and further work on past success looks to create major waves in the established model for traditional online shopping.

With prices surpassing that of its biggest competitors, 2019 is set to be a standout year for Flubit.com as it continues to grow and develop.

