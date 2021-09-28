Fluence Files Registration Statement with the SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluence, The AES Corporation's joint venture with Siemens, a leading provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage, announced today that Fluence Energy, Inc. has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Fluence Energy, Inc. has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "FLNC." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

