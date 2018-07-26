Fluency Wins Overall SOAR Platform of the Year Award

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluency® announced it was named the winner of the "Overall SOAR Platform of the Year" award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

"Congratulations to Fluency for their 'breakthrough' vision for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response, and on taking home a marquee award win in our 2018 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program," said James Johnson, managing director at CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Offering simplified log management and powerful security analytics capabilities, Fluency is certainly one of the innovators in this area. With a data-centric focus, Fluency employs Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide organizations with an efficient, smarter and continually-improving view of their network."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories. This year's program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 14 different countries.

"We're proud to arm some of our nation's most prestigious financial and healthcare organizations with tools that serve as a game-changing intelligence tool and significant cost saver for their security operations," said Chris Jordan, CEO at Fluency. "This latest recognition underscores our unique approach to security orchestration, automation and response. Fluency is nearly 50 times faster than the most popular open source database and is almost half the cost to operate due to its efficiency."

A pioneer in simplified log management and security analytics technology, Fluency® delivers unmatched speed, data retention, and storage capacity not available through SIEMs. Some of the nation's leading financial, healthcare, and government entities rely on Fluency's patented technology to retain and organize data to meet regulations and support investigations in sub-seconds – not minutes or hours. Fluency's customers routinely praise Fluency for making data useful while simultaneously offering a uniquely cost-effective subscription-based pricing model with by-default 90-day and 365-day storage options. Founded in 2013 by former McAfee threat intelligence executives, Fluency is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Visit www.fluencysecurity.com.

