Fluent & a.p.i. Alarm Inc. Announce Partnership

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Fluent Home has partnered with a.p.i. Alarm Inc. a.p.i. Alarm Inc. is the largest 5-Diamond certiﬁed Canadian based monitoring station. Most of the proceeds are reinvested into Fluent's working capital and towards reducing outstanding debt. Fluent is now well-positioned to keep providing superior security and automation services to Canadians and keep winning market share in the monitored security space.

a.p.i. Alarm Inc. and Fluent are both privately own Canadian companies. Graham Wood, CEO and owner of Fluent and Josh Garr, CEO and owner of a.p.i. Alarm Inc. both share the same passion for protecting Canadian families and delivering unmatched security services to Canadians' homes and businesses.

Fluent customers are now a part of a larger Canadian customer support family providing top of the line monitoring services since 1983. As part of this partnership, Fluent is still responsible and committed to continue to provide the best customer experience to the customer base and to keep adding new customers to the Fluent family by offering the best and latest security & automation technology. Fluent and a.p.i. Alarm Inc. are combining their respective strengths to create a more efficient customer service platform to deliver superior security services to Canadians.

We strongly believe that all our customers will benefit from this partnership with a.p.i. Alarm Inc.

SOURCE Fluent Home, LTD.