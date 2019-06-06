Fluid Attacks Achieves Accelerance Certification as Top Cybersecurity Company

Each Certified Partner in the Accelerance Global Network is investigated across over 500 business and technology criteria that indicate proven security testing outsourcing into the SDLC. The certification process culminates with an on-site visit with Fluid Attacks for final validation of all software outsourcing criteria including team members, facilities, and security validation.

Fluid Attacks is a company that firmly believes in the following principles of business; honesty, a collaborative effort and a disciplined team that focus on achieving a 100% success rate for their clients. The partnership adds experts who perform in depth security reviews with custom software and possess the highest ability to find 'zero-day' vulnerabilities, provide reports of all vulnerabilities found and report the weaknesses in their own GRC platform.

Investigative Findings Revealed in Partner Showcase

Accelerance published all their investigative findings in the Fluid Attacks Partner Showcase - a resource for companies looking to outsource software development. The showcase provides in-depth company reviews, interviews, resources and documents that highlight the particular capabilities, processes, and specialities of Fluid Attacks.

Ryan Schauer, Partner Success Manager at Accelerance, is a key player in the evaluation and acceptance of Fluid Attacks into the Accelerance Global Network. "Mauricio and the Fluid Attacks white hat team are an elite group that specializes in Cybersecurity and ethical hacking. Accelerance is pleased to announce this partnership and we have high expectations for Fluid Attacks and their Cybersecurity skill set."

Fluid Attacks is an IT security company that performs information security testing, pen-testing, ethical hacking and provides the identification and reporting of all security risks that exist within your information technology system. The services provided by Fluid Attacks prevent violation of computer systems, fraud and compromised security. The experts at Fluid Attacks are skilled in Comprehensive security testing, SAST, DAST, IAST, SCA, and the ethical hacking of Web, APIs, Mobile Applications, Servers, Networks and IoT Devices.

About Accelerance, Inc.

Accelerance provides professional guidance for planning, sourcing and managing global software teams. By working with Accelerance, clients tap into domestic software development leadership and the largest network of proven software outsourcing companies in the world.

