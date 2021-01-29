Fluid Transfer System Market worth $24.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fluid Transfer System Market by Type (Brake, Fuel, AC, Air Suspension, DPF, SCR, Transmission Oil, Turbo Coolant, Engine & Battery Cooling, Air Brake), Material (Al, Rubber, Nylon, Steel, Stainless Steel), On & Off-Highway, EV and Region- Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Fluid Transfer System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025, and the market size is expected to grow from USD 17.8 billion in 2020 to USD 24.7 billion by 2025. Stringency in emission norms and demand for enhanced fuel economy are projected to drive the Fluid Transfer System Market.

AC lines segment will hold the largest share of the Fluid Transfer System Market

Increase in superior cabin experience has propelled to ever-increasing the growth of the AC lines market. Today, almost all the vehicles that are manufactured are equipped with an air conditioning system. Thus, there is tough competition between automakers to provide enhanced comfort. This competition has increased pressure on OEMs to deliver technologically advanced automotive air conditioning systems. Also, the increasing popularity of premium vehicles, has driven the adoption of rear AC system. Thus, the increasing demand for rear air conditioning has also driven the growth of AC lines and is expected to grow further in coming years.

PC is the fastest-growing segment for fluid transfer system as it is witnessing increasing usage of SCR and DPF

The passenger car segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the Fluid Transfer System Market during the forecast period. In addition, the implementation of Euro 6 and EPA Tier 3 norms for passenger cars demands a 100% DPF deployment. Alternatively, the demand for SCR has increased in developed countries to comply with existing emission standards for NOx gases.

Also, the growing demand for cars equipped with TGDI is expected to significantly drive the sales of passenger car turbo coolant lines. Thus, with upcoming regulations like China 6 a and 6b and India's BS-VI, the markets for turbochargers, DPF, and SCR are expected to grow at a prominent rate in the coming years and boost the market for fluid transfer systems in passenger cars.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest geographical segment of the Fluid Transfer System Market

The upcoming emission norms in Asia Pacific are the most prominent driving forces for the Fluid Transfer System Market. For instance, China implemented China 6a & 6b, India implemented BS VI norms in 2020. Also, At the same time, the demand for luxury cars has increased considerably. The increase in demand for vehicles, especially premium passenger cars, has accentuated the need for cabin comfort and luxury and enhanced the demand for better air conditioning systems and suspension technologies. OEMs are also shifting focus on direct injection engines for gasoline cars (TGDI) to meet the upcoming emission norms, and this trend is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Thus, the market for fluid transfer systems in the region is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The Fluid Transfer System Market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players as well. The key players in the Fluid Transfer System Market are Cooper Standard (US), Kongsberg (Switzerland), TI fluid systems (UK), Contitech (Germany), Akwel (France), Hutchinson (France), Lander automotive (UK), Tristone (Germany), Castello Italia (Italy), and Gates (US).

