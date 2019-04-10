Fluidmaster Simplifies Mundane Home Improvement Task With New, Easy-To-Install Toilet Levers In Multiple Finishes

Mixed metallics is a growing kitchen trend that has now made its way to other areas of the home, such as the bathroom. Designers and homeowners are experimenting with stylish toilet handles in brushed nickel, chrome, and white that will coordinate with all bathroom styles.

The Fluidmaster Perfect Fit™ Toilet Tank Levers are adjustable, easy-to-install, fit most tanks and brands, and are designed to seamlessly integrate into the bathroom décor. The ratchet feature allows the homeowner to twist the appropriate angle and simply adjust the lever to any tank position – including the right hand side. The Southern California-based, family-owned company has simplified the complicated yet mundane task of replacing a broken flush lever with its Perfect Fit™ Tank Levers.

Available at Home Depot and other retailers, Perfect Fit™ Tank Levers are easy to find in the toilet repair aisle with the brand's signature bright red and green packaging. Perfect Fit™ levers retail between $8 to $10 along with a 3-year warranty. For more information and for detailed DIY replacement videos, visit fluidmaster.com.

About Fluidmaster

Established in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family-owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, and India. The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California. Visit www.fluidmaster.com.

SOURCE Fluidmaster, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.fluidmaster.com

